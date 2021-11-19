Qatar GP, FP1: Verstappen in front of Gasly, then the Mercedes

Max Verstappen ahead of everyone at the end of the first free practice session of the Qatar GP. The Dutchman got ahead of Gasly and the two Mercedes of Bottas and Hamilton, while Ferrari placed Sainz 6th ahead of Leclerc.

Obviously a lot of activity on the track from the very first minutes, since Qatar is a brand new track for Formula 1 on which practically no one has ever raced before. The only exceptions are Sergio Perez and Nikita Mazepin: the Mexican raced in Losail in 2009, in GP2 Asia, taking home race-2; the Russian instead competed in the MRF Challenge. The FP1 marathoner was Pierre Gasly, with 28 laps covered.

Obviously important kilometers also for the team, who tried to finalize the work prepared for the simulator. Recall that in FP2 the riders will encounter rather different conditions: there will be a much cleaner track (notable sand on the asphalt in FP1, especially at the beginning of the session) and above all different temperatures, since the second free practice session will be staged at sunset.

The ranking

The ranking is therefore completely provisional, with the teams that will operate decisively on the cars after the data collected after the first 60 minutes of activity of the weekend. For now, Max Verstappen is at the top, ahead with the time of 1’23 “723, 437 thousandths faster than Gasly. Third Bottas at 0 “471, then Hamilton (+0” 786) and an excellent Tsunoda, fifth with a delay of 0 “925. In the case of the Englishman, the potential was clearly hidden: he was improving in the first sector and had the record in the second before lifting his foot in the last part of the track. Lewis then returned to the pits with slight damage to the front wing of his Mercedes. When he managed to get back on track with 3 ‘from the end, the 44 didn’t look for time even for a double yellow flag on the track. order of times up to the last moments, with Sainz which, despite a used tire, managed to hoist himself in 6th place with 99 cents late from the top, while his teammate finished behind him by just 77 thousandths. Behind the Ferraris Perez (+1 “192), Ocon and Norris: in the case of Esteban and Lando, it should be emphasized that both scored their best time on medium tires.