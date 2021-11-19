Qatar GP, FP2: Bottas ahead of Gasly, Ferraris far away

Second free practice session of the Qatar GP that he saw Valtteri Bottas close in front of everyone. The Finn finished ahead of a Gasly again very fast and able to get behind the two title contenders, Hamilton and Verstappen. The Ferraris are far away: Sainz 10th, Leclerc 13th.

Gasly still surprises

At Red Bull, particular attention is still paid to the rear wing, not so much for the configuration adopted (the team has chosen to equip the two RB16B with the less charged version tested by Verstappen in the morning) as for the upper flap which, when Drs was open, continued to vibrate; a few minutes of these FP2s were spent by the technicians to provide and bring corrections to this part of the car. At least for this Friday the Milton Keynes team found itself chasing, even if nothing is definitive yet: Bottas stopped the clock on the1’23 “148, time trial scored with a not very fresh tire (Valtteri’s first attempt was canceled due to track limits). Very competitive Gasly, who as in the morning finished in 2nd place at 0 “209 from Mercedes number 77, doing even better than Verstappen, 3rd to 351 thousandths. Fourth time for Hamilton, who has paid 422 thousandths from the record of his teammate. Non-exceptional performance by the Ferrari, which with the soft seemed far from the limit: Sainz finished 10th at 0 “885, Leclerc even 13th at 0” 947.

Still early to draw conclusions

The ranking on the flying lap deserves some observations. The track had already changed from the morning and continued to evolve throughout the afternoon session, which is why it is better to take the references “with a grain of salt”. For example, on such a track it is unlikely to have Stroll just over a tenth from Hamilton, just as the performance of theAlphaTauri higher than that of Red Bull. Although the people from Faenza are doing an excellent championship, it is reasonable to think that Max, like Hamilton, was particularly conservative on the engine front. Only the qualification, therefore, will clarify a picture that at the moment still seems far from being definitive. Situation in progress also on the race steps, where on this Friday Bottas seemed very comfortable, while Red Bull was not able to run a little: the drs’ headaches slowed down the work program and the two RB16Bs were able to hit the track with a lot of fuel only in the final minutes, putting together a few passes.