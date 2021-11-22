Qatar GP, Horner booked by the FIA ​​after saying “rogue” to Marshall

The yellow flags, what trouble for Christian Horner. It could have been worse but the Red Bull team principal, who called yesterday after qualifying, got away with a fine “rogue” the Marshall who waved the double yellow flag triggered in Q3 by Gasly, forced to stop on the straight due to the damage suffered by his AlphaTauri in hitting a curb.

That was precisely the episode that led to the penalty inflicted on Verstappen, who dropped by 5 positions on the starting grid for not having lifted the foot from the accelerator. The episode was immediately judged by the FIA ​​as suspect, who then called Max to report before the start of the Qatar GP and confirmed the penalties for the Dutchman and Bottas before the start.

“Ready to favor Hamilton and Mercedes”

The anger at seeing his driver’s second position fade led Horner to shoot to zero on the entire race direction, guilty according to him of wanting to favor Mercedes and Hamilton in the fight for the world title just 3 races from the end of the F1 World Championship.

“We are very angry and frustrated. Obviously Max’s race is compromised, the goal is to limit the damage and I’m sure he will know how to do it. I don’t think the team could have given more support to Verstappen to avoid this unpleasant situation, the only indication from the management was that the track was in a safe condition, on which the DRS could also be used. This is a great gift for Hamilton and Mercedes“, he had said before leaving for Losail.

Words that however did not go unnoticed. There In fact, at the end of the GP, the FIA ​​summoned the team principal and decided to punish him with a fine, specifying the impartiality of the race direction.

He will participate among the stewards in the next preparation course

In cold blood, Horner’s apologies came: “Some comments were made on the spot, immediately after Max’s penalty. I want to clarify that the Marshalls do a wonderful and important job. And my frustration that emerged before the race was not against the stewards, but for the circumstance. So, if a person is offended, of course I apologize. But it was frustrating to find ourselves in the situation we experienced. One car went by and found a single yellow flag and the next one saw a double yellow flag. I say, therefore, that there is no consistency. We can learn from this episode ”.

The number one of Milton Keynes also agreed to participate in order to definitively pay for his faults to the FIA’s International Stewards Program 2022, or the course that international commissioners prepare, to be held next February.