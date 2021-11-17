Qatar GP: single zone DRS – Formula 1 confirmed

F1 prepares for the debut on the Losail circuit in Qatar, a country that has taken advantage of Australia’s definitive renunciation for this 2021 by snatching a ten-year agreement with Liberty Media starting in 2023 when another circuit will be ready on paper to host F1 instead of the one that has been for years welcomes MotoGP and Superbike as well as being an appointment on the GP2 calendar in the past (the circuit record is held by Nico Hulkenberg).

Qualifying could take on a rather important value in Qatar in light of the circuit map: it will be there only one DRS area given that the conformation of the 5.3 km of the Losail circuit that winds in 16 bends – very different from each other – did not allow the identification of another point in which to open the mobile wing.

Drivers will be able to open the DRS on the main straight, with the detection point – the point where the gap between the cars is detected which must be less than one second to take advantage of the DRS – placed before the last corner, a tight hairpin to the right. 45 °. The straight is certainly not short and, except for feats in the mixed section, it should be thesingle point in which to overtake.