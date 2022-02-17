2022-02-17

A new bomb! The Paris Saint-Germain wants to renew as it is to Kylian Mbappe and from El Chiringuito they have revealed the hard blow that the French team is preparing for Real Madrid.

The news was given exclusively by Edu Aguirre and he recounted the “last hour” of the French footballer’s case: “Qatar has fully entered to renew Mbappé.”

This is how he told it in El Chiringuito

“For the match between PSG and Real Madrid, very important people from Qatar were in the Parc des Princes, very important people and very close to the emir of Qatar. They watched the game and there was a meeting with Mbappé’s entourage (part of his family). What does this mean? Qatar enters fully to renew Mbappé ”, assured Edu Aguirre.