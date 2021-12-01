Qatar opens to homosexuals for the 2022 World Cup | News

Executive director Nasser al Khater replies to Australian footballer Cavallo: “It would be welcome, but no kisses in public”

Grappling with the controversy for human rights, the organizing committee of Qatar World Cup 2022, through its executive director Nasser al Khater, has opened up to homosexuals at the next World Cup. “Josh Cavallo would be welcome in Qatar, no one is insecure from us. But public displays of affection, which are frowned upon. It is the only indication to be respected, otherwise everyone can live their own life”. her words. The answer came directly to the Australian footballer who came out last month adding that he would be “afraid to go to play” the first World Cup in an Arab country, where homosexuality is potentially punishable by death.

In recent days, the British association Kick It Out had accused BeIn Sport, the Qatari TV broadcaster, of fueling homophobia for having invited Muslim Premier League footballers to boycott the rainbow laces initiative as homosexuality is “incompatible” with Islam. Al Khater, interviewed by CNN and the Independent, spoke about the rights situation in view of the next World Cup, adding that “homosexuals can come to Qatar like any other fan – and they can behave like any other person. What I say, simply. , is that from the point of view of the perception of affectivity in public, ours is a conservative society “.

According to sharia law, homosexuality is also punishable by death, but human rights associations point out that there is no evidence of death sentences carried out for this reason. Gay marriages, civil unions and propaganda are prohibited in any case. “We know that the World Cup is a possible stage for protests on these issues, but we are not worried”, concluded Al Khater.