Qatar prepares its security control center for the World Cup

The facilities on the outskirts of Doha allow real-time and simultaneous monitoring of the eight stadiums that will host World Cup games

A world map shows cyber threat warnings. Live images of the stadiums of the world Cup. In addition, there are incident alarm panels at each of the eight headquarters of qatar.

The command center of the world Cup it is silent and calm. However, by November it will be the heart of operations for the highest-profile sporting event to be held in the Middle East.

This is the first look inside one of the key facilities for logistics and security.

As shown on a screen with the map of qatarthe world Cup is being organized in the most compact stage in history. All eight stadiums are monitored from this room, which is located at the Aspire sports campus on the outskirts of Doha, a 50-kilometre (30-mile) radius from the capital of this energy-rich Gulf nation.

Most of the 32 participating nations will find out where they will play after the draw takes place in downtown Doha on Friday. It will be the first important meeting of world football in the city since, surprisingly, qatar it won the vote to host in 2010. The decision required a major upgrade and improvement in infrastructure and for this small nation to prepare for an unprecedented influx of fans.

Qatar will monitor security in its World Cup stadiums through a control center. AP Photo

“We have the ability to remotely monitor every system that we can, control every system, and therefore change the behavior in the stadiums,” he told Associated PressNiyas Abdulrahiman, an executive director who was with the organizers.

Abdulrahiman was chatting while surrounded by staff watching the monitors.

“We can also receive alarms and notifications as part of proactive monitoring in the command center. Before something goes wrong.”

qatar boasts of having the most sophisticated system ever seen in a sporting event. By linking the stadiums to a hub, each facility has a digital version that allows officials to track any issues on the site.

The fatal crush of fans that occurred last January at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon could have been avoided in the world Cup thanks to the command center, which makes it easy to make decisions about crowd control and whether to open the doors.