Qatar receives lightning response for Neymar

PSG Mercato: A year after Neymar’s extension, Qatar would already like to see him leave Paris SG this summer. But the matter is far from easy.

PSG Mercato: Neymar Jr placed on the market for 90M€?

Despite a contract still running until June 2025, Neymar Jr could pack his bags during the next summer transfer window. Exasperated by the behavior of the Brazilian striker off and on the pitch, Paris Saint-Germain would be ready to let him go if a good offer reached the sports director’s office Leonardo. Especially since his last outing provocative towards the supporters of the club who have been on strike since the elimination in the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

“It is surreal that part of the public leaves the stands. But they will end up getting tired of whistling me, because I still have three years of contract at Paris Saint-Germain.had notably launched the 30-year-old attacking midfielder at the microphone ofESPN. This week, Sky Sports revealed that Qatar were willing to issue Neymar an exit voucher for a check for 90 million euros. Information confirmed by the Madrid daily AS. However, the case would not be as simple as that.

PSG Mercato: Who to dislodge Neymar from Paris SG?

Arrived in August 2017 against a historic envelope of 222 million euros, the former number 11 of FC Barcelona has lost value at Paris Saint-Germain. According to journalist Julien Laurens, even if PSG lowered the price for Neymar less than 90 million euros, the suitors would not jostle in front of the offices of Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo. With his attitude, the native of Mogi das Cruzes having simply become unsaleable.

“In the first place, nobody will pay this amount for Neymar. If PSG is open to a transfer in the event of a good offer, and if Neymar wants to leave, of course. They are ready to watch anything and everything for him to leave. But I don’t see who will come for Neymar, including for less than 90 million euros. Whoever signs him will have to offer him a 4-year contract, for at least 30 million euros per year. He is 30 years old, and has just had a very average season. Believe me, he will be at PSG next season, ”explained the transfer window specialist from the American channel ESPN.

Now it remains to be seen which club will take action for Lionel Messi’s partner.