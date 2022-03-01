The “Riverbed Project” operation targeted Theo Zwanziger, a former member of the FIFA executive committee and former president of the German federation.

Taste paid more than 10 million dollars to a company made up of former agents of the INC in order to quell the critics of the president of the German soccer federation against the wealthy Arab nation for hosting the 2022 World Cupaccording to the findings of an investigation of Associated Press.

The multi-year undercover operation, which was given the code “river bed project” he had in his sights Theo Zwanzigera former member of the executive committee of the FIFA and president of the German federation (2006-2012) who was one of the sharpest critics of the decision to award the world to Tasteaccording to an analysis of internal company documents reviewed by the AP.

“It’s a very, very strange feeling when you’re involved in the sport and committed to the values ​​of the sport, to be followed and influenced,” Zwanziger told the AP in an interview last week.

The Qatar World Cup, which will start in November, has been tainted by allegations of corruption and mismanagement. US prosecutors alleged that members of the executive committee of the FIFA received bribes in exchange for their votes. Taste denies wrongdoing.

Celebrations in Qatar after the announcement in 2010 that they will host the 2022 World Cup. AP Photo

The documents reviewed by AP provide new details about the efforts of Taste to obtain and retain the tournament venue, specifically the country’s work with former CIA agent Kevin Chalker and his company, Global Risk Advisors. Documents abound in previous AP reporting on Chalker’s work to Taste.

officials of Taste They did not respond to requests for comment.

2 Related

Chalker acknowledged in a statement that GRA worked on a river bed projectbut maintained that it was just “a media monitoring project assigned to interns and supervised by a full-time employee, who was responsible for reading and summarizing news articles.”

“AP reporting for this article is based on false information provided by unidentified sources,” Chalker’s statement added.

Chalker’s spokesman, David Wells, said he was not authorized to say who the client was. river bed project or provide other details, such as how long it lasted or the names of the employees who worked on it. Chalker’s attorney, Brian Ascher, said Zwanziger was never the target of a covert influence campaign by the GRA.

The documents analyzed by AP indicate otherwise.

“The main objective of river bed project was to neutralize the effectiveness of criticism of Theo Zwanziger to the World Cup Qatar 2022 and his attempts to FIFA take him off world to Taste”, prayed one of the GRA documents reviewed by AP.

Qatar 2022 World Cup Trophy. EFE/EPA

The AP reviewed hundreds of pages of documents from Chalker’s companies, including a final report, memos and budgets. Various sources with authorized access provided the documents to AP. Sources raised concerns about Chalker’s work to Taste and asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals.

The AP took several steps to verify the authenticity of the documents. This included confirming the details of various documents with various sources, including former associates of Chalker, and reviewing the metadata of the electronic documents or digital history — where possible — to confirm who produced the documents and when.

Elliott Broidy, who once served as a fundraiser for former US President Donald Trump, has sued Chalker, accusing him of mounting a campaign of hacking and espionage by Taste. Broidy claims in court documents that Chalker and GRA targeted Zwanziger with a covert influence campaign like the one he describes in the documents reviewed by AP. Chalker’s lawyers argue the lawsuit is without merit, and a judge dismissed Broidy’s main suit, though he left the door open for the case to continue.

The river bed project operated from January 2012 to mid-2014 and “successfully employed complex traditional intelligence methods to track individuals within the circle of influence of Zwanziger and change the current of opinion about the Qatar World Cupaccording to a document reviewed by AP and that synthesized the work of river bed.

What was sought was to create a “network of ‘influencers'”, made up of people close to the German leader, and who would be in charge of transmitting favorable points to Taste as headquarters of world. To that end, GRA sent out a “source” who struck up a conversation with influencers in a way they didn’t suspect was an organized messaging campaign, according to internal documents.

Flags of some qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. AP

“The interactions always conveyed a consistent message: the world from 2022 on Taste it was something for business, it brought the Middle East closer to the West and it was good for the world,” the report says. GRA said in a report that “thousands” of such interactions with the network of Zwanziger.

GRA documents indicate that the river bed project received an initial budget of 27 million dollars and that Taste you were late on your payments and did not provide all the funds.

Despite funding difficulties, GRA said that river bed it was a success.

Consultation here all the news and results of the Mexican National Team.

“Zwanziger now believes that Taste should retain the world from 2022 so that the international community is more aware of the conditions of migrant workers in Taste and promote a comprehensive reform of human and workers’ rights in Taste”, said GRA in its summary

The company was wrong.

In a radio interview with a German station in June 2015 — a year after the supposed end of the river bed project — Zwanziger reiterated that Taste It was “a cancer for world football”.

Theo Zwanziger (left) former member of the FIFA executive committee and president of the German federation (2006-2012). EPA

This led to the Football Federation of Taste file a civil lawsuit against Zwanziger in order to stop making such comments in the future. The case was dismissed by a Düsseldorf regional court, which ruled that Zwanziger exercised his right to freedom of expression.

Zwanziger faced further legal difficulties later when he and members of the organizing committee of the world of Germany in 2006 faced corruption investigations in Frankfurt and Switzerland. Zwanziger He denied wrongdoing and in August 2019 accused Swiss prosecutors of misreading the evidence. The trial in Switzerland ended in April 2020 without a sentence being issued.

Zwanziger He said he feels vindicated knowing now that he was the target of a failed campaign of manipulation.