Qatar World Cup 2022: list of countries qualified for the Soccer Cup – International Soccer – Sports

This Tuesday, in a transcendental day to define the countries that will be in the World Cup in Qatar, Poland and Portugal were the last to put their names on the final list.
Waiting to know the outcome of other games of the African qualifier, a couple of the Central American one and to know the fate of the two playoffs between confederations, this is the list of teams with a guaranteed quota for Qatar 2022.
How many quotas does each Confederation have?
Asian Football Confederation
Four direct classification slots.
African Football Confederation
Five direct quotas.
Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Soccer
Three direct quotas.
South American Football Confederation
Four direct quotas.
Oceania Football Confederation
A playoff quota.
Union of European Football Federations
Thirteen direct quotas.
The full list of World Cup qualifiers
Host
Taste
Asian Football Confederation
Iran, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia.
African Football Confederation
Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon
Concacaf
Canada.
Conmebol
Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.
UEFA
Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Croatia, England, Germany, Poland and Portugal.
