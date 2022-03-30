Qatar World Cup 2022: list of countries qualified for the Soccer Cup – International Soccer – Sports

This Tuesday, in a transcendental day to define the countries that will be in the World Cup in Qatar, Poland and Portugal were the last to put their names on the final list.

Waiting to know the outcome of other games of the African qualifier, a couple of the Central American one and to know the fate of the two playoffs between confederations, this is the list of teams with a guaranteed quota for Qatar 2022.

How many quotas does each Confederation have?

Asian Football Confederation

Four direct classification slots.

African Football Confederation

Five direct quotas.

Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Soccer

Three direct quotas.

South American Football Confederation

Four direct quotas.

Oceania Football Confederation

A playoff quota.



Union of European Football Federations

Thirteen direct quotas.

The full list of World Cup qualifiers

The Qatar World Cup will have 32 teams. Photo: Twitter @fifaworldcup

Host



Taste

Asian Football Confederation



Iran, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

African Football Confederation

Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon

Concacaf

Canada.

Conmebol

Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

UEFA

Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Croatia, England, Germany, Poland and Portugal.

