Sports

Qatar World Cup 2022: the three possible champions, according to mathematics

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 1 minute read

The predictions have begun and the fans are already calculating which team will win the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

According to experts and the classification of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA), taking into account the knockout phase, the possible crosses, the position in the groups, the scoring system, Elo gave the probabilities of each team to win the most important tournament on the planet.

According to those calculations, a Latin American team could be the champion.

First, the selection of Brazil with a 26.35 percent probability, the last Latin American team to win the World Cup since 2002. In the tournament in Korea and Japan, Ronaldo’s Brazil beat Oliver Kahn’s Germany.

The second most preferred would be the Argentina of Lionel Messi, with 18.41 percent. This team has not been champion since Mexico 86, when it was crowned with Maradona. However, he almost achieved glory at Brazil 2014, when he was runner-up.

At that time, the gauchos were defeated by Germany.

The third possibility lies with Europe, specifically, with France. This country, which was crowned champion in Russia 2018 after defeating Croatia by four goals to two, has a 14.32 percent probability.

In this range of possibilities, Belgium, Spain, England, Germany, Portugal, Holland and Denmark follow in their order.

AN INFORMED PUBLIC

DECIDE BETTER.
THAT’S WHY INFORMING IS

A COUNTRY SERVICE.

SUPPORT CITIZENS WHO



THEY BELIEVE IN DEMOCRACY


AND LET’S MAKE A COUNTRY.

We have been doing journalism for 106 years. And now, as in other periods of El Salvador’s history, journalism is essential for public opinion to be strengthened.

BECOME A MEMBER AND ENJOY EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS

become a member now

Tags:

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Stanton guides NYY with another HR against Boston

8 mins ago

Nacho Ambriz denies a bad relationship with high-ranking players in Toluca

20 mins ago

Do you miss Eddy Reynoso? Ryan Garcia disappointed Emmanuel Tagoe in a lackluster fight

32 mins ago

Checo Pérez finishes second in the Australian GP

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button