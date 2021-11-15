Qatar World Cup, Ibrahimovic’s shoulder to Azpilicueta: yellow for the Milan star. He will miss the first playoff match

There Sweden will play the playoffs to access the world cup in Qatar without his symbol man. Zlatan Ibrahimovic in fact he will miss the next match due to a yellow card taken for a nervousness foul on Cesar Azpilicueta. It is not so much the card taken by the AC Milan striker to talk about his exclusion in the next match, but the dynamics of the intervention: a violent and free push against the opponent during a corner kick in the 93rd minute. A gesture from “first Ibrahimovic” that the Spanish newspaper Brand he called “deplorable”, while Sport speaks of an “unjustifiable” move. Meanwhile, Azpilicueta reassures his fans on Twitter: “It’s okay,” he writes. The tip of the Milan instead he told the Swedish media: “We had a good game, we are disappointed not to have finished first, but we must be positive”. And on the matches in March: “We’ll see what we get, I don’t even know if I’ll still be alive for the playoffs.”

The match is decided by a Juventus goal Alvaro Morata at minute 86, which leads to the Spain at 19 points and mathematically already in Qatar. This is how the qualifying draw is outlined: Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain and Serbia. Less clear is that of the runners-up who will have to play for it: Sweden, Poland, Portugal, with the unknown Italy champion of Europe. The Azzurri have three ways to qualify in the decisive match againstnorthern Ireland, at 20:45. Hope that on the last day Switzerland, in first place with Mancini’s men, will score fewer points than the national team, or at least that, with equal points, the goal difference rewards Italy which, at the moment, scores a +2 on the Swiss .