Qatar2022 changes the Champions League calendar: all the news

NYON (Switzerland) – The matter was clear from the moment Qatar was awarded the World of 2022 , in fact scheduled at the end of the calendar year (from 21 November to 18 December) precisely to escape the torrid temperatures that affect the summers in the Middle Eastern country. The maximum football event for national teams, which will be played in winter for the first time in history, imposes therefore to Uefa a disruption of calendars , in a season that will in fact be split in two.

Here’s how the Champions, Conference and Europa League calendars change

The Champions 2022-2023 will start on 6 September and only on November 2 will the group stage be completed: in less than two months, essentially, the 16 teams that qualified for the round of 16, the 8 relegated to the Europe League and the 8 eliminated from continental competitions will already be known, and this is the great news brought by Uefa to make up for the stop imposed by the World Cup. On November 7, then, the draw for the knockout matches could take place, but this date has yet to be confirmed. On the other hand, it is certain thatsimilar slippage of Europe and the Conference League: the group stage will start on 8 September and will end on 3 November.