Qatar’s firmament will lack stars

A World Cup brings together the greatest figures in this sport, although as is common in each edition of the tournament not all of them are always present. And the Qatar 2022 contest is no exception.

One of the stars today who failed to qualify for football’s top event was Mohamed Salah, who with the Egyptian team in the qualifying zone lost on penalties against Senegal. In fact, the Liverpool attacker missed his team’s first charge.

The Egyptian is valued today at 100 million euros, and during this season with the English team he has played 36 games and scored 28 goals, to complete a goal average of 0.78 per game.

Other figures who stayed out of the World Cup are Miralem Pjanić and Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Jan Oblak (Slovenia), Pierre Aubameyang (Gabon) and Marcel Sabitzer (Austria).

One team expected to make it to Qatar thanks to the kind of players they have in their squad was Italy, who were eliminated in the play-off zone by surprise North Macedonia.

The Italian team, recent European Championship champion, had footballers such as Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigue, Jorginho, Marco Verratti, Giorgio Chiellini and Leandro Bonucci.

For its part, the Transfermarkt statistics page carried out a study in which it revealed the starting eleven with the most sought-after athletes who did not qualify for the World Cup.

These are: Donnaruma (Italy, 65 million euros), Davide Calabria (Italy, 25), Milan Skriniar (Slovakia, 65), Alessandro Bastoni (Italy, 60), David Alaba (Austria, 55), Marco Verrati (Italy, 55), Franck Kessié (Ivory Coast, 45), Nicolò Barella (Italy, 70), Martin Ødegaard (Norway, 42), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic, 40) and Erling Haaland (Norway, 150).

So far there are 27 classified teams (see graphic) to the World Cup that will be held from November 21 to December 18