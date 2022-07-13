Qatar’s growing contribution to the health and wellness sector

From luxury resort hotels dedicated to health for families, to an organic farm offering a ‘down to earth’ experience, Qatar 365 uncovers how well-being is rising to prominence and becoming big business in the country.

Zulal or a holistic retreat

In the north of the nation, in an area of ​​280,000 square meters, it is committed to a pioneering initiative that provides a holistic approach to health, combining traditional Arab medicine with therapeutic and lifestyle treatments. “We want guests to connect with themselves or their families, to invest in their well-being now and reap the rewards when they get older,” says Zulal CEO Daniele Vastolo.

The stay begins with a visit to a consultation room, where a special program is designed for each guest. From yoga to hammams, through massages, or a moment of relaxation in the so-called ‘Himalayan salt room’… Zulal invites guests to experience well-being through treatments and activities. The center also offers special packages for families and children, with the overall goal of giving people the tools to change their lifestyle and enjoy long-term wellness.

Jawaher Alfardan’s commitment to changing the health landscape

Jawaher Alfardan is a wellness entrepreneur, responsible for some of Qatar’s most popular venues: from vegan cafes, to yoga studios, to a dedicated fitness club. At Niya Yoga, Alfardan offers yoga, movement and meditation classes, as well as numerous alternative therapies. Another example of her entrepreneurship is represented by an indoor cycling space that, in her words, “is a complete cathartic experience.”

The businesswoman explains how the pandemic has changed our perception of well-being. “About eight years ago I was a psychologist and I was practicing in a more clinical setting. I was working with patients, and I discovered that their lifestyle did not support a mindful way of living. What do people eat? How do they live? What do they do in the It was a difficult time for most companies, but I think it made us re-evaluate and redefine what health meant to each of us, as before the pandemic there was no real understanding of the importance of slowing down. of life,” he says. Her last piece of advice is: “Always listen to your body.”

Heenat Salma or a ‘farm designed for rest’

Heenat Salma is an organic farm on the outskirts of Doha, in Al-Shahaniya, that encourages visitors to consider their whole approach to life, from what they consume to how they exercise, meditate and create. Wellness Manager Noor-Virginie Haumont explains the farm’s approach: “We want to offer guests more serenity, a series of tranquil practices and access to a ‘special journey’. We offer classes in traditional yoga, meditation, or ‘sound baths’ – anything to do with trying to reconnect the body with the mind.”

Guests can also get back to the basics, spending the night in tents, or gathering around a campfire to forge friendships. For those who want to focus on developing their physique, they can shape their muscles in an outdoor gym. In the shop in the massage area of ​​the farm there are four types of oil intended for aromatherapy. All of them have been created with organic ingredients grown in the area, so that guests can feel a connection with the environment.

The workshops offered by the ‘farm’ are formulated to improve mental concentration, with a significant impact on sensory well-being. But healing, at the core, also starts from within. “It is not only about the physical and material specificity of food, but also about how you consume it. You simply enjoy the color of food, and on a mental level it brings you a lot of joy. It is not just about food, it is not it is not only about the way of cooking, but also about interpersonal relationships, which are developed so that people are happy in this space”, says the director of the Food and Beverage department, Ivan Dubkov.