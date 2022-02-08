QD-OLED, yields still very low (30%): Samsung stands by the window and watches the reactions of the market

The launch of the QD-OLED panels, which combine OLED and Quantum Dot technology, was one of the most interesting topics of the last edition of the CES in las Vegas. At the moment, in the TV field, only Sony has had the courage to bet on the new technology, while Samsung (which produces panels with Samsung Display) at the moment has chosen to present only one 34 “Odyssey G8QNB monitor, which in terms of panel is paired with the Dell Alienware AW3423DW. The premises of the technology are very interesting, but not everyone is convinced.

Among the reasons could be that related to very low yields of current productionwhich bring with them two major limitations: on the one hand the final price of the panelson the other theirs limited number. According to Korean sources, the single Gen 8.5 production line at the Asan plant currently has a yield of just 30% and is capable of turning out no more than 30,000 panels per month.

At the moment, Samsung Display seems to have no plans to make investments to expand production, which should remain so for the whole of 2022 and probably also for 2023. The Korean panel manufacturer seems willing to stand by and see the actual market reaction towards the new technology. Then calculating the technical times (order of the production devices, production of the same, shipping, installation, quality control, production of the panels) the next production lines will not be ready before 2024.

Much will depend on the choices of one of the key customers of Samsung DisplayCousin Samsung Electronicswhich at the moment does not seem to have decided yet whether to focus on QD-OLEDs for 2022 and take alternative organic paths.



