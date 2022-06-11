Qi’ra back? The return of Emilia Clarke in Star Wars could be close

It’s been almost four years since the premiere of Han Solo, the individual film of the famous smuggler from the Star Wars galactic saga. This tape was highly criticized for its choice of cast, and for many, Alden Ehrenreich is not a good Han Solo. Despite this choice, the Star Wars studio did get it right on other characters, such as donald glover for Landauor who are we going to talk to you about today, Emilia Clarkewho gave life to Qi’ra.

during the past Star Wars Celebration 2022, Jon Casdanco-writer of the Han Solo story, commented that he would love to continue exploring the stories left open by the film Han Solo, and above all of them, he wants to see what happened to Qi’rathe character of Emilia Clarke and that he already has several stories in the Star Wars comics with the Scarlet Dawn.

Qi’ra in a promotional poster for Han Solo

Jon Favreau, a big fan of the story of ‘Han Solo‘

Jon Kasdan commented that he is looking forward to further exploring the stories of the Han Solo characters, and that Qi’ra deserves a sequel. Not only that, he also revealed that he has already spoken with Jon Favreau to continue the story:

I think one day we’ll see what happened to Qi’ra, what became of her and how she got into those criminal syndicates. I’ve talked to Jon Favreau about this, and he’s a huge Han Solo fan, as well as being one of those who helped cut the film. I always look at him and tell him to keep the story alive.

Co-writer Jon Kasdan not only believes that we will see Qi’ra in the future with Jon Favreau. He also commented on the situation of Enfys Nestwho says we will see in Andor:

Qi’ra in the movie Han Solo

Star Wars is going in some really fun directions. Especially, I saw the Andor trailer yesterday and said, ‘oh, Enfys Nest will appear in this series.’ I am very happy that many of them continue to explore those stories.

a possible Qi’ra’s return to the Star Wars saga This is something that has been discussed for a long time. It was already thought that she would return in The Book of Boba Fett to stand up to bounty hunterand even if it did not appear, it can continue to give a lot of trouble in the future of streaming, especially seeing that we have a series of Landau confirmed.

Font: ScreenRant