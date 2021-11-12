Qual. World Cup: double Kvaratskhelia pushes Ibra away from the World Cup, overtaking Spain. Russia makes 6, Croatia 7, Germany 9. CR7 and Portugal dry | First page

It started from National, with the two decisive days for Qatar. The World Cup qualifiers for Europe protagonists are back tonight, with 10 matches valid for groups A, B, H and J, all at 20.45.

GROUP A – The Portugal by Cristiano Ronaldo does not find the overtaking in a World Cup key, before the last decisive match in Lisbon against Serbia, in the lead in the standings like the Lusitanians: it ends 0-0 on the always difficult field of aIreland never tames, in a streak of four races but already eliminated. CR7 and his teammates will still need a draw at home against the Serbs. The Luxembourg wins 3-1 on the bottom side Azerbaijan and retains third place, thanks to a brace from Gerson Rodrigues and goals from Thill and Salahli.

GROUP B – Ranged battle between Sweden And Spain, before the decisive direct clash in Seville between the two: the Scandinavians they lose sensationally 2-0 on the field of Georgia penultimate and get blown out of first place, with the AC Milan player Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the field 90 ‘punished byAC Milan target Kvaratskhelia, author of a brace. The Iberians, on the other hand, make them the difficult challenge with Greece and they move forward by one point: in Athens the dubious rigor transformed by Sarabia decides, the Hellenes are eliminated. Rest on Kosovo.

GROUP H – Russia And Croatia they play for the first place: the former maintain the two points advantage, winning 6-0 in the home match against Cyprus, last in the standings, with goals from Smolov, Mostovoy, Sutormin, Zabolotnyi and Erokhin’s brace, while the second ones make 7 on the field of Malta, before the decisive match in Zagreb, with goals from Inter Milan Perisic, Caleta Car, Modric, Kramaric and two goals from Atalanta Pasalic and Majer. Eliminate Slovakia And Slovenia, rivals in Bratislava to play for third place: ends 2-2 with goals from Zajc, Duda, Mevlja and Strelec from La Spezia.

GROUP J – The Germany is already in Qatar, but rages 9-0 against Liechtenstein last, after Hofer’s red in the 9th minute: Gundogan, Reus, Baku, Muller and Sané twice, plus Kaufmann and Goppel’s own goals. The second place if they play Romania, North Macedonia And Armenia by Roma player Mkhitaryan: the first, at 14, draw 0-0 with the‘Iceland, practically eliminated, the second beat the third away 5-0 and fly to 15, with goals from Trajkovsi and Ristovski and a hat-trick from Bardhi.