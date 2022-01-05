Qualcomm and Microsoft together to bring the metaverse to life – Hi-tech

At the Consumer Electronic Show underway in Las Vegas, Qualcomm and Microsoft announced a collaboration to develop products and services dedicated to the metaverse. The idea of ​​a virtual and augmented reality platform for communication and entertainment, pitted at the end of 2021 by Mark Zuckerberg, sparked a new interest in new and existing projects of the hi-tech greats. Qualcomm and Microsoft will collaborate in various ways, starting with the supply of specially designed chips for the upcoming mixed reality glasses and viewers, built by both Microsoft and its partners. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to accelerate to the metaverse,” said Hugo Swart, vice president and general manager of Qualcomm Technologies, from Las Vegas. For its part, Microsoft will work for the consolidation of Mesh, which is a bit of the answer to Meta’s metaverse, formerly Facebook. The Redmond company had anticipated some of its moves last year, with a first look at the virtual and augmented reality version of Teams, an app for work video calling, which should land on Mesh within a few months. “With services like Microsoft Mesh, we are committed to providing the most secure and comprehensive feature set to power metaverses that blend the physical and digital worlds, delivering a greater sense of presence between devices,” said Rubén Caballero, vice president of mixed reality business. from Microsoft. In November, Google announced the integration, in the already existing Google Labs team, of all programs concerning virtual reality, augmented reality and other innovative products, suggesting that it did not want to be excluded from the race to the metaverse.