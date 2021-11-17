Qualcomm CPU, benchmark of the PC market: from 2023 it challenges Intel, AMD and … Apple

Qualcomm wants conquer the Windows notebook industry and for this it aspires, in 2023, to introduce a platform capable of compete with Apple’s M SoCs and Intel and AMD’s proposals both in terms of performance and consumption.

Not the first time that the US company exposes itself in this sense (here and here) but, during the Investor Day of the past few hours technology director James Thompson reiterated the goal and explained that the partners will receive the samples in August next year, while the products will debut in 2023.

According to CEO Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm “well positioned to become the platform of choice for PCs in the inevitable move to ARM“The new project aspires to become available later, in various forms, also in other sectors such as smartphones, automotive and datacenter.

The “revolutionary” SoC in question designed by the team of NUVIA, a startup purchased last year for $ 1.4 billion. NUVIA was born in 2019 with the aim of creating ARM processors for datacenters, but the passage into the hands of Qualcomm has changed its purpose, diverting it to notebooks. A change of plans that NUVIA founders John Bruno, Manu Gulati and Gerard Williams III, all with backgrounds in Apple and Google, seem to have gladly accepted.

Not just an SoC with a powerful CPU, Qualcomm has promised that it will significantly increase the performance of the Adreno GPU to deliver “desktop-class” gaming performance on its future products.

Qualcomm has already tried to enter the Windows notebook industry with products like the Snapdragon 8cx or the custom SQ1 and SQ2 chips for Microsoft’s Surface Pro X. The efforts made so far have not convinced and in fact the status quo in the world of Windows laptops has not changed.

Apple’s farewell to Intel on Macs and the arrival of the excellent M1 series of proprietary chips (an example here) has brought a new wave of optimism for the future of ARM in the Windows notebook segment and Qualcomm wants to be in the game.