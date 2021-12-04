Qualcomm created the processor for the new generation of portable consoles. This is the first, Razer made it

If the goal was to simplify, moving to simpler names to understand, we cannot say that Qualcomm has hit it fully. Alongside Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8Cx Gen 3 Qualcomm also announced the new Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 designed for a new product category, the connected portable game console.

A market, that of Android-based consoles, which has always failed in the past: according to Micah Knapp, who leads the strategic hardware and software team behind the Adreno GPUs in Qualcomm, the mobile gaming sector compared to the past is now mature and above all it is super profitable, and there are millions of people who need to play on the go.

Qualcomm’s Micah Knapp whom we got to interview at Snapdragon Summit

Qualcomm, together with Razer, has also produced a developer kit intended precisely for software houses that create games based on this new processor, a “non-product” that will never be marketed.

A Razer executive told us clearly at Snapdragon Summit that they have been working with Qualcomm on the developer device but that it is likely There will be no version of this device manufactured and sold by Razer.

Micah Knapp, during a meeting, tried to convince us of the strategic importance of this processor by also explaining that it is only the top model of a series that will also see the arrival of less powerful models in the coming months, but we must to say it wasn’t very convincing.

The developer console is very similar to an Xbox controller

Qualcomm, in these days, has not been able to make us understand why a person should buy a console with a Snapdragon G3x on board and should not, for example, continue to use his smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

What’s inside the G3x? How is the CPU made? How many graphics cores does the GPU have? Is the GPU different from that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or is it the same more powerful version?

Qualcomm was only able to tell us that the new processor was designed to be combined or not with a 5G modem, which thanks to the integrated fan management can withstand sustained workloads for longer and above all that it does not yet manage the ray. tracing.

A detail, the latter, which will certainly not go into the background especially now that both Mediatek and Samsung, with its Exynos, are working on SoC ARM with a level GPU. Samsung, we know, will have an AMD GPU.

The current specifications of the game console for developers

The idea that we have therefore made is that the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 is a sort of container that is currently “empty”: Qualcomm introduced it to create a new segment and start making deals with manufacturers and developers. No specifics have been released simply because at the moment there is no precise idea of ​​what this processor will be in the commercial version: if Microsoft wants to make a portable Xbox for GamePass, it can go to Qualcomm and can decide with it the specifications of the processor it will have inside, and at that point a commercial processor with a well-defined technical data sheet will be born.

Qualcomm, of course, hopes to attract some big fish to its net, and the first idea that comes to mind is a Nintendo continuing to build its Switch on a processor, NVIDIA’s Tegra, which will have to find a replacement in the coming years. .

You can connect the console to a TV: it manages a 4K HDR output

The mission is far from simple, and we know it well. When we ask the manager what is the price range he expects from a product of this type, he leaves the “hot potato”To the manufacturers of the devices, saying that there could be portable consoles for less than 300 euros but also very expensive portable consoles.

“Look at the PC world – tell us – there are people willing to spend even 4000 euros for a high-end computer“. However, we point out that those who buy a 4000 euro computer do so because they can play Cyberpunk in 4K and with ray tracing, while it has been seen in recent years that in the Android world games are usually developed starting from an average platform, and on more powerful products to the maximum increases the framerate.

The 1080p front camera allows streamers to film themselves while they play

Knapp admits that there is a lot of work to be done in terms of ecosystem and development, and it is obviously hoped that versions of games with the Adreno graphics libraries on board can arrive, therefore able to take advantage of the unique functions of their GPU such as volumetric calculation. , occlusion management to improve performance and desktop like rendering.

It will be very difficult, also because at the moment everything revolves around Android: there are no drivers for linux nor for dedicated operating systems which can be those of a console like the Switch, a necessary condition not only to push the hardware to the maximum but also to protect oneself from piracy. Being Android, with the risk of finding games of a certain level pirated, is a bit of the reason why Android-based consoles have always failed: only free to play survive.

Free to play which, however, represent a huge market today, and perhaps these numbers are enough to justify the effort made: the G3x to Qualcomm costs practically nothing, it is a reinterpretation of the other SoC that still has to find a precise identity. It will do so when the right partner knocks on the door.