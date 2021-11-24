Qualcomm has an exclusive agreement for Windows ARM. It’s about to expire, and Windows ARM could give you wings

Apple’s breakthrough in ARM has prompted everyone to wonder why even Microsoft has not bet strongly on what appears to be, for some product categories, a winning horse. There are computers with excellent quality ARM processors today, but the very fact that there is no commercial license of Windows 11 for ARM solutions suggests that Microsoft is, in the end, doing well with its historic partnership with Intel and AMD.

However, an indiscretion of the last few days opens to a different interpretation: Microsoft is tied to an agreement with Qualcomm that provides that only computers with Snapdragon can have the Windows ARM license.

There is nothing wrong with that: if it hadn’t been Qualcomm pushing for computers with Snapdragon inside and Windows as an operating system, today there might not even be an ARM emulator running inside Windows. Qualcomm had an advantage because it took an active part in the development of the system.

Like all commercial agreements, the one between Qualcomm and Microsoft, which no one has confirmed, however, however, it also represents a brake on the development of the system: manufacturers who want to produce a machine with Windows ARM must turn to Qualcomm, and Qualcomm wants products that are “always Connected”, therefore with an integrated modem, a modem that in some areas may not even serve but which represents a cost.

With this exclusive agreement Samsung with its Exynos, or Mediatek, have been cut off, which could have led with its Dimensity to a general lowering of the price of notebooks that until now have been anything but competitive. Only Samsung, with its most recent models, has managed to lower the starting price of these solutions, bringing it below 500 euros, and Samsung, we recall, has in its roadmap ARM processors with AMD GPUs that could give a significant boost, even as performance, to the entire department.

Both Samsung and Mediatek have their notebook solutions ready, and the fact that they are forthcoming also suggests that this exclusive agreement is about to end.

From next year, we do not yet know when, it will be possible to sell a license of Windows 11 ARM. This opens the door not only to other processor manufacturers, but also to hybrid solutions from those who until now have always focused on x86 architecture: AMD, for example, could have a hybrid ARM – X64 solution in the pipeline. There is one last aspect to consider: finally you will be able to officially have Windows 11 on a MacBook or Mac with Apple Silicon. Today there are many companies that have ready solutions for virtualized Windows on Mac, Parallels for example, but none of them can run an official version of Windows. License is missing.