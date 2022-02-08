Qualcomm new sponsor Ferrari – F1 Team – Formula 1

Ferrari is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with Qualcomm Technologies Inc .: from today the San Diego, California-based company will be one of Scuderia Ferrari’s Premium Partners through Snapdragon, Qualcomm’s premium product and experience brand present in various platforms and sectors , including automotive. The collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies will have a strong technological connotation, with the aim of accelerating the digital transformation process of Ferrari and its road cars. Starting from the first joint projects already identified, including the digital cockpit, the two companies will combine ideas and skills to explore new opportunities and a series of technological solutions. The Snapdragon logo will make its debut on the F1-75, the Ferrari single-seater that will be presented in Maranello on February 17, 2022. In addition, the Maranello-based brand’s esports activities will be part of the sponsorship.

Benedetto VignaCEO of Ferrari: “We believe that innovation requires market leaders to work together. Thanks to this agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, we extend our knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0, areas with great potential for automotive and motorsport. We believe that valuable partnerships and a distinctive interpretation by Ferrari further enhance product excellence ”.

Christian AmonPresident and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated: “We are thrilled that our automotive technology leadership plays a vital role in this new strategic relationship with Ferrari. We look forward to helping shape the future by working together to deliver world-class driving experiences to their customers through our Snapdragon Digital Chassis. ”