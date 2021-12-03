Qualcomm Snapdragon, this is how the top Android smartphones of 2022 will be – Corriere.it

from Saverio Accommodation

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 the new high-end processor, Xiaomi 12 will be the first to integrate it. The San Diego company relies heavily on artificial intelligence.

The challenge to Apple with the new processors for Windows PCs

Artificial intelligence at the center of everything. this is the message launched by Qualcomm during the Tech Summit 2021, currently underway in Hawaii. The San Diego-based company took the opportunity to present its main innovations for 2022. Undoubtedly, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the processor that will characterize most of next year’s top-of-the-range Android smartphones.

Natural evolution of the Snapdragon 888 (which we have seen in action in products like the Oppo Find X3 Pro, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Galaxy Z Fold3), focuses above all on four key aspects: artificial intelligence, camera, connectivity and mobile gaming. These will be the points around which the user experience of the next premium smartphones will be built.

A photographic studio in your pocket The photographic sector now represents the real needle of the scale when buying a smartphone. Qualcomm is well aware that it has integrated a series of features called Snapdragon Sight into its new processor. These will allow the various phone manufacturers to significantly improve the performance of the cameras of their devices.

In particular, the capacity of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 stands out to be able to “drive” up to three cameras at the same time. This means being able to manage 36 Megapixel shots made by three different sensors or, alternatively, support a single 200 Megapixel image. This year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra boasts a 108 Megapixel main sensor, so it’s likely that we can go even further in 2022.

Artificial intelligence will also make it possible to manage the faces covered by masks in photographs, which have now become a constant in our daily life. Qualcomm also talks about a further qualitative leap in images taken at night thanks to new algorithms created ad hoc. And then support for 5G and latest generation Wi-Fi 6.

Regarding the graphics, the San Diego company managed to achieve a performance increase of 30% compared to the Snapdragon 888. Considering the attention to connectivity, the conditions for mobile gaming to finally explode to its full potential seem be there. As always, in these cases, the ball passes to the game developers.

The challenge to Apple with the new processors for Windows PCs Computers are the hunting ground for big techs. Qualcomm has in fact also announced two new processors for PCs. These are the Snapdragon 8cx and the third generation Snapdragon 7c +. Chips that aim to challenge Apple’s M1s, which are causing a lot of discussion in recent weeks.

Just like the processors of the Cupertino company, even the Qualcomm ones are based on ARM architecture. The latter is the one that characterizes the chips integrated in smartphones, which is the strength of the new Snapdragon and M1s the relationship between power and energy consumption. It means having computers that can work for whole days away from the electrical outlet. A small revolution.

Mid-range computers become palatable A bit like in the smartphone field, the new Snapdragon are designed for different market segments. The Snapdragon 8cx it will be integrated into the most expensive computers, those that will have the arduous task of clashing with the MacBook Pro 2021.



The 7c +, on the other hand, it will become the beating heart of all those PCs that are positioned in the segment between 600 and 1,000 euros, or the most requested. Qualcomm’s bet is all here.

The Snapdragon 7c + supports the 5G. This means that the computers in which it will be integrated will be able to connect to the internet even without Wi-Fi. The San Diego company speaks of an improvement in power in the order of 60% and in the graphics part of as much as 70% compared to the previous generation. On paper, therefore, even cheaper PCs could guarantee excellent performance, as much in day-to-day operations as with video games.



All without neglecting autonomy. Qualcomm generically speaks of “several days of duration”, confirming how much the relationship between power and energy consumption is the hallmark of ARM processors. The arrival on the market is expected for the first part of 2022, so the batch of PCs based on the 7c + will arrive in the first months of next year. In time to duel with what should be the new version of Apple’s MacBook Air.

The Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max chips have a worthy rival The Snapdragon 8cx represents a bit of Qualcomm’s showdown. The announcement of the M1 Pro and M1 Max by Apple put pressure on all the companies that make processors. The San Diego giant was ready, pulling a small monster of power out of his hat. The real question mark about the operating system that will have to support all this push, because Windows continues to struggle on the ARM architecture.

Particularly, there is talk of an 80% increase in power compared to the previous generation. And then support for 5G and 4K resolution displays. The computers that will integrate the Snapdragon 8cx will therefore be perfect for enjoying high-definition TV series on the move, thanks also to the reduced energy consumption and, therefore, to a much higher autonomy than current computers.

There is a lot of artificial intelligence in this processor. AI helps in the most complex operations and, just think, it will also come into play in video calls. Qualcomm has in fact developed ad hoc algorithms to improve the visual and sound quality of the same. Considering how important they have now become in the workplace and school, this is a not insignificant advantage.

What about the software? There remains the question related to the software part. Apple has paved the way for Intel’s gradual abandonment of its processors and, today, all major programs are fully compatible with M1 chips. Microsoft is a little bit behind in this regard, and an acceleration from the Redmond company will be needed to allow the new Snapdragons to reach their full potential.

From this point of view, full compatibility with Windows 11 represents an important first step. Microsoft’s new operating system is destined to dominate the scene in the coming years and it will be up to him to drive the PC sector based on ARM architecture. The battle with Apple is only at the beginning.