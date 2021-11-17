Qualcomm wants to produce ARM processors for Windows systems that are as powerful as Apple’s M series

During the Investor Day 2021 event dedicated to its investors, Qualcomm announced plans to build a SoC based on ARM architecture that wants to become the performance benchmark on Windows PCs, just as Apple did for its computers with M-series SoCs.

Qualcomm’s intentions had already been clear in the summer with the first CEO interview of the new CEO Cristiano Amon.

The confirmation of the company’s interest in the development of an ARM-based processor for Windows systems therefore came during the event for investors, with also sufficiently certain dates.

Qualcomm’s new ARM Soc for Windows PCs arrives in 2023



James Thompson, head of technologies at Qualcomm, explaining the roadmap of the new ARM-based CPU, said that samples of the new SoC may reach customers in the next nine months and that the product launch is scheduled for 2023.

The table was quoted almost word for word by Cristiano Amon who, in the course of the final questions on the sidelines of the event, said that today the fastest PCs are based on an ARM architecture and took as an example the M series SoCs of Apple, comparing the most powerful ones to the graphics performance of Nvidia RTX 3080 GPUs.

Open original source: Qualcomm

Amon then explained that we are witnessing a change in productivity, because professionals increasingly ask to be able to operate on the move. The transition to a new architecture that allows for power and mobility is accelerating and Amon said that Qualcomm is the company in the best position to do this on Windows.

He then referred to the new SoC on ARM – in an advanced stage of development by the Nuvia team – that “was designed to be the go-to benchmark for performance on Windows PCs. “

The precedence over the applications of the new SoC will in fact be given to Windows PCs, subsequently to the automotive sector; and Amon also illustrated a scalability for Snapdragon processors dedicated to high-end Android phones, and finally the new CPU will also be brought closer to data centers.

Qualcomm will use ARM, but will it do without ARM?



Qualcomm already has a good experience with Windows and ARM solutions, given the Snapdragon 8cx processors and the collaboration with Microsoft for the SQ1 and SQ2 chips on the Surface X, which however in a Windows scenario were not able to give the same performance as the Apple’s M-series SoC.

Already from the interview of Amon last summer, Qualcomm could be understood to feel dissatisfied with the performance of ARM’s Cortexes, also because the lack of speed is not so much related to Windows, because Windows on ARM run on a MacBook with Parallel works much better than when it runs on a PC with a Qualcomm processor.

The Nuvia team that is working on Qualcomm’s new CPU for Windows PCs was acquired in early 2021. The startup was founded by former Apple engineers and its CEO Gerard Williams headed CPU architecture at that time. Cupertino. Apple’s A chips also came from this team.

Qualcomm so it has probably in hand a non-Cortex based Arm solution which could also make the leap in performance for Windows, just as the SoC M did for Apple’s Macs.