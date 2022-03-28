Qualifications of the Mexican National Team after the victory against Honduras

ESPN presents the notes that the Mexican National Team obtained against Honduras in the penultimate Concacaf qualifying match heading to Qatar 2022

Mexico stood one step away from securing the ticket to the world Cup Qatar 2022 after the 1-0 victory over Honduras, in a duel that dominated from start to finish, but in which I also revealed the problem that the national team has in front of the goal to solve on goal

Mexico imago7

The archer of the Mexican team spent a calm afternoon, as the team dominated Honduras throughout the 90 minutes, without noticeable resistance.

The only intervention in which he stood out was at 47′, with a swipe to deflect a cross shot from Kevin López, who reached the area after a defensive oversight.

Despite the low risk Honduras generated for the frame Mexicothe right-back proved to be the weakest link in the defense, while in offense he reaches the bottom line, but fails in the crosses to the area.

The defender was attentive to the possible escapes of Honduras towards the goal of the Tri, however, a lack of attention in his mark derived in the only dangerous play towards his frame.

The central defender once again showed off the good level he has in the boots and gave arguments to keep the starting position for the next duel.

The left back had the freedom to walk his flank and show himself more in the face of the duels that appear on the horizon, but he was left to duty with inaccurate centers and failures in the face-to-face against the rival brand.

As a containment, a calm duel passed; he dedicated himself to distributing balls across the width of the field, repeatedly stepping on the area and even trying on goal, without success.

He found the goal at 72′ thanks to a header between two Honduran defenders, after a cross from the right corner executed by Héctor Herrera.

The midfielder acted as an interior on both sides and his job was to distribute balls to go to the front. His weak point was repeatedly turning the ball over or making poor decisions to move into the box with the ball at his feet.

The attacking midfielder had the freedom to go to the front and prowl the rival area with the ball under control or assist for the forwards, however, he faded from the field as the duel progressed and stopped weighing on the field.

The forward with the most brilliance during the duel against Honduras, with a couple of interesting overflows and quality to leave the rivals behind, but he was left to duty thanks to the lack of goals suffered by the star attackers of the national team.

The ‘Chucky’ was uncomfortable for most of the duel and generated few opportunities to open the scoring.

After 45 minutes in which he fought for a clear chance of danger in front of the goal, Jiménez gave a complement with more clarity and even finished off a dangerous center with his head, but the lack of goals is an issue that has not yet been resolved with him. Tri

Substitutes

Diego Lainez

The attacking midfielder came on for Carlos Rodríguez at 67′ and contributed with speed and overflow, but did not influence transcendent actions.

Uriel Antuna

The winger relieved Jesús Corona at 67′ and freshened up the attack down the left wing, with repeated runs and crosses.

Henry Martin

Entered 81′ by Hirving Lozano

Erick Gutierrez

Entered 81′ by Raúl Jiménez