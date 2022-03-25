Qualifications of the Mexican National Team in the draw against the United States

ESPN presents the notes that the Mexican National Team obtained against the United States, in the twelfth duel of the Concacaf Qualifying Road to Qatar 2022

Mexico goalless draw against United States on the field of Aztec stadium and highlighted the goalkeeper’s work William Ochoawho avoided the fall of his frame on multiple occasions, as well as the few opportunities against the frame generated by the local team.

Mexico imago7

The archer of the Mexican team he rose as the figure of the duel thanks to his remarkable work in stopping the onslaught of the American forward.

Ochoa was present for the first time in the duel at 13′ with a save at grass level against a shot by Yunus Musah, while at 35′ he drove the crowd crazy after covering with his body an incursion into the area by Christian Pulisic, who led to a shot over the edge of the small area towards the center of the goal.

In the complement, he hit a cross by Pulisic on the left side of the area at 49′ and the rest of the game kept his goal calm.

The right-back was outplayed by Pulisic, repeatedly losing the battle against the American winger and conceding spaces in the first third that were taken advantage of by the rival. On offense, he broke out up front to contribute, however, the crosses provided were mostly poor.

Due to Sánchez’s inattention, the ‘Cachorro’ was exposed to Pulisic’s verticality and allowed cracks in the team’s first line, which allowed the rival to approach the frame on that side on several occasions.

As a left central defender, Vásquez was attentive to Timothy Weah’s speed and his good positioning allowed full-back Gerardo Arteaga to run down his flank to join the attack.

The left-back provided attacking play on multiple occasions and stood out for his speed, however, on two occasions he was overwhelmed by the pressure that Timothy Weah exerted on the wing thanks to his physical power and height.

In his work as a containment player and joining the defense as a third centre-back, Álvarez was disconcerted as the ball moved past the opponent’s feet and was outplayed in his area of ​​the pitch.

The midfielder appeared as a midfielder on the right, with a discreet performance during the first half and a slight improvement in the complement, with attempts to jump the midfield line to connect with the forwards, who had few clear balls to try on goal.

On the left flank of the midfield, Rodríguez began the duel as one of the players who generated the most danger in the United States, with constant footsteps in the area and presence to keep the ball flowing, however, he disappeared as the duel progressed. . He came out at 79 ‘for Jesús Corona. He came out at 79 ‘for Érick Gutiérrez.

The ‘Tecatito’ gave sparks of skill, but a constant mark by Robinson prevented his attempts from reaching the goal. The clearest of the duel failed at 27′, after Carlos Rodríguez found him alone with a filtered pass to the right side of the area, however, poor control of the ball caused it to bounce off his foot and the ball went by the end line.

In addition, in the complement he went through a cloudy period of vision to distribute the game and lost balls in attack that led to dangerous counterattacks for the Mexican frame.

The center forward of El Tri had few clear balls to try on goal and for periods he left his zone to carry the team and try to associate himself, however, he finished the duel with symptoms of desperation due to the few opportunities.

The ‘Chucky’, faithful to his habit, presented speed and overflow on his flank, but was controlled by DeAndre Yedlin due to a constant mark and friction that wore down his physical condition during the duel.

Substitutes

Alexis Vega

He joined 79′ for Jesús Corona

Erick Gutierrez

Entered 79 ‘by Carlos Rodríguez