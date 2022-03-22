QUALIFIERS Calendar: what time is it played, channel where to watch and days of the double date | Uruguay vs. Peru | Chile vs. Brazil | Via Caracol TV | Chilevision | TNT Sports Chile | SPORT-TOTAL

The Qatar 2022 Qualifying they return to South America to play dates 17 and 18. There the peruvian national team , Colombia, Chile and other teams will face each other with the sole objective of reaching a quota for the next Soccer World Cup. So that you do not miss any details of these meetings, we leave you here the schedules and TV channels where you can see live and direct all the incidents of the Qualifiers.

Peru prepares for what will be his last two games in the playoffs , against Uruguay and Paraguay. The bicolor is in the qualifying zone and hopes to have a good result in Montevideo to close with a victory in Lima against the Guaraní team. So that you do not miss any detail of these commitments of the set of Ricardo Gareca We leave you the day of the game, schedules and the channels that will broadcast the clashes live on the qualifiers.

WHEN AND WHAT TIME ARE THE Knockout MATCHES

Peru has two key commitments before the selection of Uruguay and Paraguay in the final stretch of the Qualifiers. Here we leave you the dates to know when the red and white cast plays for dates 17 and 18 of the Qualifiers:

Uruguay vs. Peru | Thursday from 6:30 p.m. in Lima on March 24, 2022 at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo.

| Thursday from 6:30 p.m. in Lima on March 24, 2022 at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo. Peru vs. Paraguay | Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. in Lima, on March 29, 2022 at the National Stadium in Lima.

Time of matches in Chile

La Roja knows that it does not have many options if it wants to continue fighting for a place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In order to continue in the race, it must beat the following rivals:

Brazil vs. Chile | March 24, 2022 (From 6:30 p.m. in Santiago).

Chile vs. Uruguay | March 29, 2022 (From 6:30 p.m. in Santiago).

Time of the Bolivian matches

César Farias’ Bolivian team still has a remote chance of qualifying. To do this he must defeat the following teams:

Colombia vs. Bolivia | March 24, 2022 (From 6:30 p.m.)

Bolivia vs. Brazil | March 29, 2022 (From 6:30 p.m.)

Time of matches in Argentina

Argentina vs. Venezuela | March 24, 2022 (From 6:30 p.m.)

Ecuador vs. Argentina | March 29, 2022 (From 6:30 p.m.)

Time of the matches of Colombia

Colombia vs. Bolivia | March 24 (From 6:30 p.m.)

Venezuela vs Colombia | March 29 (From 6:30 p.m.)

Time of matches in Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Peru | March 24 (From 6:30 p.m.)

Chile vs. Uruguay | March 29, 2022 (From 6:30 p.m.)

WHERE TO SEE DATES 17 AND 18 OF THE SOUTH AMERICAN QUALIFIERS

As it was in all the games of the playoffsthe authorized channels where to watch the matches of the Peruvian team in Peruvian territory are Movistar Sports (Channel 3), America Television (Channel 4) and Latin Television (Channel 2). You also have other TV signals like TyC Sports , Public TV , Chilevision , TNT Sports Chile , The Soccer Channel , TV snail Gol Caracol, Tigo Sports and VTV.

HOW TO WATCH THE QATAR 2022 QUALIFYING THROUGH STREAMING

In addition, all these signals have their mobile versions where you can enjoy the commitments of Peru and the rest of the Playoffs via streaming. These applications are: