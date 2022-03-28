Qualifiers today: Colombia returns to depend on Paraguay at the last date | Background results | Qatar World Cup

This Tuesday, March 29, the last date of the Conmebol Qualifiers is played to find out the team that will play the playoff to Qatar 2022. The Colombian National Team dreams of giving the surprise and for that they must beat Venezuela in Puerto Ordaz and also wait for a good result from Paraguay in Lima, to take the Peruvian team, directed by Ricardo Gareca, out of fifth place.

Paraguay crosses again in Colombia’s World Cup aspirations, although it is not his rival in the auction of the qualifiers. The Guarani have had to do with other definitions of the National Team, leaving several antecedents.

This time, unlike other occasions, the coffee team needs Paraguay to win and not that it slips, to open the door to the small possibility of going to the playoffs.

During four Qualifiers (2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014), Colombia faced Paraguay in Asunción on the last day of the qualifiers. However, only on two occasions did he come to that match with aspirations of qualifying for a World Cup.

in 2002, Colombia had to beat the Paraguayans and wait for Uruguay to lose to Argentina. It was beaten 0-4 by the coffee growers, but in Montevideo it was a 1-1 draw, which left suspicions of an arrangement, and it did not reach the coffee team. The Uruguayans played the playoff against Australia and qualified for the World Cup in Korea and Japan.

For the 2006 qualifiers, the needs were repeated: Colombia, led by Reinaldo Rueda at that time, had to win and that the Charrúas did not add three points against Argentina. The National Team did the job by winning 0-1, but Uruguay won 1-0 and ended up qualifying for the World Cup in Germany, after beating Australia again in the playoffs.

Only once has Colombia qualified for a World Cup, or better yet, for the playoffs, depending on the last date of Paraguay. It was in 1989: Colombia closed its participation in the triangle with Ecuador and Paraguay, adding 5 points, but had to wait for the last game of the group, played in Guayaquil.

Ecuador beat Paraguay 3-1 and the Guarani team could not take first place from Colombia, which later played the playoff against Israel and qualified for the 1990 World Cup in Italy.