Qualifying Qatar 2022 ideal eleven of the date 17 | Colombia selection

The road to Qatar 2022 has brought us to this point. One day remains to conclude the exciting Qualifiers, which in the midst of complications, managed to overcome and walk. Qualifying in this part of the world has always been characterized by excitement until the end.

Now, all that remains is to know which team will play in the playoffs in June, hoping to be at the party in December.

The previous day left four selections already ratified. Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay are already in Qatar. Players and surprises were presented on this date, standing out and being essential for their respective teams.

The ideal eleven of day 17 left several surprises. One of them is Luis Díaz. Despite scoring a goal against Bolivia, he was not among the chosen ones. The one who was there was James Rodríguez, despite the lack of rhythm, he showed off and contributed to the generation of play for the tricolor. He was rated 8.5, according to SofaScore.

In addition, of those led by Rueda, William Tesillo said present, despite not being required by those from the highlands. Rated 7.3.

The list was made up of Sergio Rochet, Ronald Araujo, Fabián Balbuena, Guilherme Arana, Rodrigo De Paul, Ángel Di María, Neymar, Julio Enciso and Lionel Messi.