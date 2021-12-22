Quality or convenience? Here is the solution to choose a pandoro

Like panettone, pandoro is almost a synonym for Christmas. For this Altroconsumo has drawn up a ranking, to understand how to balance label and convenience.

There are probably not many Italians who, when choosing the pandoro to cut for the Christmas holidays, stop and read the name on the package. Usually, the eye falls on the price or on the “offer” tag, with the belief that one product is as good as another. The criterion of choice, however, cannot be based solely on this. And Altroconsumo, alongside the survey on panettone, also places a focus on pandoro, to understand which are the 10 most popular products and if, indeed, the trend of choice actually reflects the quality of the products in question.

The brands are well known, although some less than others. The original recipe, as far as the modern age is concerned, leads to the Veneto and the roots of Melegatti, at the end of the nineteenth century. However, the very large consumption of sweet typically Christmas has meant that its diffusion touched practically every area of ​​the Peninsula, with a preference in the northern area, as other typical sweets prevail in the South. In any case, Altroconsumo’s investigation is mainly based on requirements that should be common to all products on sale, from the completeness of the information on the label to the quality of the ingredients used.

Pandoro, the ranking of Altroconsumo: which is the best

Is it possible, therefore, to draw up a ranking relating to the pandoro? To say which is the best is clearly an impossible task, as taste (or, as mentioned, convenience) ends up winning. However, it is feasible to understand if, by crossing some essential prerogatives, a product may come out that, more than another, can be at least reliable, both economically and in terms of taste. Experts, for example, also considered some physical characteristics, such as the external color (uniform but not too dark) and the cut (dry and with uniform alveolation). It is not surprising, in this sense, that three varieties of pandoro among the most famous and best known end up at the top of the ranking.

READ ALSO >>> Pandoro or panettone: the greedy personality test will tell you who you are

And also among the most expensive, although with this survey it is clearer why. The podium consists of the gold medal, the Magnifico Pandoro Tre Marie, sold for € 11.73 and judged excellent in laboratory tests, as well as in tasting. Minus on the front of the label. Silver and bronze, respectively, for Le Grazie di Esselunga (considered the best in terms of purchase and sold at 3.79 euros) and Maina, less popular among consumers than the previous ones but still considered to be of excellent quality. Also for the price (€ 6.16). The seven Pandoro remained off the podium are also doing well, some for quality and some for label. Based on precise parameters, therefore, it is possible to understand which pandoro is actually a guarantee of absolute quality. Even if, as mentioned, taste is king. And, given the period, not even the offers can be outdone.