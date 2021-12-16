Quality, transparency and reliability: Moneyfarm is the best independent financial advisor in Italy

Service Champion for the “Best Independent Financial Advisor in Italy” category and Top Service in the “Robo Advisor” category. Moneyfarm it is full of awards, confirming for the umpteenth time an excellence in the field of Italian companies active in financial consultancy.

Gold seal for Moneyfarm

For the seventh consecutive year Moneyfarm has been nominated Best Independent Financial Advisor in Italy 2022 by the German Institute of Quality and Finance. The survey “Service Champions 2022 – Best in Italy” promoted by the aforementioned Institute, a European leader in market surveys, in collaboration with the Goethe University of Frankfurt, represents the most in-depth study on quality of service offered by Italian companies active in various sectors of the economy.

In this eighth edition, 1,616 companies active in 158 different sectors of the economy were analyzed and 265 thousand opinions collected from customers of the companies examined (or that have been in the last three years). They receive the prestigious Quality Seal only those companies that have obtained a “Service Experience Score” (SES) above the average for the sector they belong to. Result: 5 out of 14 companies with a rating above the market average in the category of Independent Financial Advisors and 5 in the category of Robo Advisors.

Moneyfarm got the first place among the Independent Financial Advisors. And it is certainly not a coincidence, given that it has done so for the seventh consecutive year and that 60% of its customers judge the service offered as “very good”, compared to an average sector score of 50.5%. The Gold Seal awarded byGerman Institute of Quality and Finance therefore it has a double value. On the one hand, it testifies to the success of the products and services offered by Moneyfarm; on the other hand, it is a guarantee of absolute quality for all consumers who choose to turn to this company.

The secrets of success

Founded in 2011 by Paolo Galvani and Giovanni Daprà, today Moneyfarm is an international investment company with a digital approach, specializing in medium-long term investments, which can count on the contribution of a team of 130 professionals. It manages the assets of over 60 thousand savers following a constant growth rate, double-digit year on year. The numerous certifications received do nothing but photograph, and further certify, the excellent work done by the company.

One of the secrets of Moneyfarm’s success lies in its own modus operandi, based on innovative model strictly connected to the use of digital technologies. In this way, the company is able to offer an independent and tailor-made advisory service, as well as an excellent, transparent, simple and cost-effective asset management compared to those offered by traditional managers. Not surprisingly, it is one of the most funded innovative companies in Italy, with over 115 million euros in total funding obtained.

Moneyfarm’s palmarès is full of awards that the company has been able to accumulate in the ten years since its foundation for its independent financial advisory service with a digital approach. It is worth mentioning the most recent: “Best Independent Financial Advisor 2021” according to the ranking of the German Institute of Quality and Finance last year, the Innovation Oscar to the best innovation leaders who inspired subsequent generations, the Boring award Money “Best for Digital ISA 2021” and “Best for Customer service 2021”, the Best Direct SIPP Provider award at the YourMoney.com Awards 2019 (one of the most prestigious financial services awards in the UK) and the Innovation of the Year award at the British Bank Awards 2018.

“ We are proud of this double recognition which, for the seventh consecutive year, sees us rewarded by our own clients for the quality, accessibility and transparency of our investment service and, in particular, for the independence of consulting. “, he has declared Giovanni Daprà, Co-founder and CEO of Moneyfarm. “ This is further confirmation of the validity of the hybrid model, human and digital, of financial advice that we have been offering for ten years to Italian savers and that has been found ready to fully satisfy their needs in the stress test of the pandemic. ”, Concluded Daprà himself, satisfied with the last two goals achieved by Moneyfarm. Looking forward to adding more awards on the bulletin board.

