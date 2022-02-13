Quantum computers could bring down Bitcoin in 24 hours

Quantum computers could in the not too distant future “break” the cryptographic algorithms that protect blockchains and therefore also send the cryptocurrency system, including Bitcoin, into a tailspin, and in just 24 hours.

Crack the SHA-256 algorithm

According to an article by TechRadar, in fact, a team of researchers from the University of Sussex, United Kingdom, would have made a new estimate according to which a stable quantum computer running with “only” 13 million qubits could crack the SHA algorithm. -256, which is the basis of blockchains and therefore of the very functioning of cryptocurrencies, in a relatively easy way.

Once these algorithms are cracked, malicious users could literally hijack transactions to direct them to their digital wallet. The entire cryptocurrency market would collapse within hours.

Quantum computers more and more powerful

It is currently believed that it is still impossible to decipher the SHA-256 algorithm. Even with the most powerful supercomputers in the world, it would take millennia, if not more, to perform a successful attack (basically a brute force). With quantum computers, it might be different.

And the horizons are worrying: different teams around the world are doing everything to create quantum computers that are ever more powerful (with an ever higher number of qubits) and ever more stable (with new refrigeration techniques, for example).

Blockchains will have to switch to new encryption methods

The solution could be the transition, by the blockchains that are the basis of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, to new cryptography methods with quantum security. However, this should happen before a sufficiently powerful and stable quantum computer leaves an advanced scientific laboratory and enters the hands of a group of bad guys.

The concerns are becoming more and more concrete

According to Mark Weber, one of the leaders of IBM Research, many people are already worried today because they know that what they are encrypting today could be more or less easily decrypted in the not too distant future. Creating new cryptographic techniques based on quantum computing is therefore becoming an increasingly pressing thought even for the same world governments considering also that a bit of the entire Internet is based on the same cryptographic algorithms.