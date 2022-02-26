Quantum computers: fact or fiction?

Last year saw the surprising and incomprehensible arrival of quantum computers. The announcement made us think that the impressive potential of the new technology could be realized. We learned that this new instrument reached the modest number of 127 qubits and we are convinced that we will soon see the computer that surpasses it with more than 400 qubits. The legendary company: International Business Machines Corporation, better known as IBM, promises to have the “Condor” computer that will consist of 1,121 qubits, by the year 2023.

Qubits are the quantum equivalent of the classic bits used by current computers that work with a simple electrical phenomenon in which a circuit can be turned on or off. Each of the lines that can carry electrical charge is assigned a 0 or a 1 as the case may be. With these two states, engineers have built the computers we know by implementing simple logical operations such as conjunctions, disjunctions, negations, etc.

Quantum computers instead use microscopic systems. These may be some atomic-sized defect in a crystal, a trapped atom, electrons in manipulable semiconductors, or currents flowing in superconducting materials; to mention some of the many options now being studied. Each of these tiny objects is a qubit. Its operation rests on the amazing phenomenon of being able to find the microscopic system in two states at the same time. They are capable of being both, of coexisting as a living and dead cat at the same time.

Who would have imagined 100 years ago, when quantum mechanics was beginning to see the light, that one day philosophical debates would have an application? That the mysterious “wave function collapse” according to which a system decides what state to be in at the moment someone observes it and not before; and the incomprehensible “quantum entanglement” that tells us that when two particles were part of the same event they will continue to be the sides of the same coin regardless of time and distance: that such strange events would one day be in the mouth of engineers. And who would have thought that the people who build logic gates with these phenomena are not interested in understanding the philosophical problems they represent; that the efforts of those who want to understand the universe would be the financial promise of ambitious businessmen.

The most common quantum computer bricks are now called “transmon,” an acronym for a superconducting region in a material. SQUIDs for its acronym in English: Superconducting Quantum Interference Device are a type of superconducting qubit of this type. They are made in the form of small rings through which an electric current circulates in both directions at the same time, that is, two states that overlap according to the rules of quantum mechanics. However, for these devices to work they must be at a very low temperature and in an environment without vibrations, isolated from electromagnetic noise, in silence and in total darkness. The slightest disturbance would change the delicate state of affairs making impossible the control necessary to be useful. That is why quantum computers are true wonders of cryogenic architecture. The circuits that make them possible work at a temperature of 15 millikelvin, that is, very close to absolute zero, which is found at -273.15 0 C. To achieve this cold environment, dilution refrigerators are used that mix two types of helium, extracting heat in stages successively until reaching the lowest temperatures in the Universe.

The “Eagle” quantum processor —eagle— that contains 127 qubits was and will be IBM’s bet for its next quantum computer. It makes use of a three-dimensional technology in which the “transmon”-based qubits are in one plane while the control accesses are placed in different planes, as if it were a building in which one floor is used to implement the quantum system and the others up and down to provide the services. This is the milestone that will make possible, in a few months, a quantum computer with 433 qubits, the next chip is called Osprey and, when it appears this year in the new IBM computer, it will be widely and festively announced.

Richard Feynman he was one of the first to note the potential of quantum computers. The great physicist always considered that nobody understands quantum mechanics and the counterintuitive phenomena that arise from it; in that sense the new computers are also disconcerting. Feynman said:

“It’s business as usual, every new idea, it takes a generation or two until it becomes obvious that there is no real problem. It hasn’t become obvious to me yet that there isn’t a real problem. I can’t define the real problem, so I suspect there isn’t a real problem, but I’m not sure there isn’t a real problem.”

Recent advances in quantum computing seem to indicate that, at least technologically speaking, there is no real problem and that in a few years we will be living in a world of quantum computers.

AQ