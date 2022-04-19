quantum computers with millions of qubits are closer

We need quantum computers with millions of qubits. The most advanced prototypes that we currently have integrate little more than a hundred qubits, and it is a great achievement, but if we want to use them to solve really significant problems, we need them to be able to correct their own mistakes. And to achieve this it is crucial that they incorporate many more qubits than current quantum computers.

During the conversation we had with him a few months ago, Ignacio Cirac, the director of the Theoretical Division of the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics and one of the founding fathers of quantum computing, explained to us that in order to tackle symbolic problems we will need to have several million qubits. Some researchers believe that 100,000 qubits may be able to solve some specific problem, but in any case, a lot of qubits are needed.

The problem is that manufacturing them is difficult. In order for them to work well and give us correct results, they must have a high quality, and, furthermore, integrating many of them in a quantum computer is very complex. In fact, one of the biggest challenges facing the two most developed technologies today, superconducting qubits and ion traps, is precisely its scalability.

Even so, we have good reason to face the future with optimism. And one of them has just been delivered to us by Intel. This company has managed for the first time to manufacture silicon cubit wafers using the same photolithographic equipment and essentially the same technologies it is employing to produce conventional CMOS chips. This news is very promising because it throws wide open the door to large-scale qubit fabrication using technologies that are well known to semiconductor producers.

This innovation opens the door to the manufacture of quantum chips with many more qubits

‘Our research not only shows that a large-scale quantum computer is possible; also that it can be produced in the same integrated circuit factories that we currently have.” These words from James Clarke, the director of Intel’s Quantum Hardware Laboratory, accurately reflect the scope of this innovation.

However, to make it possible, Intel has had the collaboration of the Advanced Quantum Computing Research Center, in which the Technical University of Delftin the Netherlands.

Their research has been peer-reviewed and published in the journal Nature, and in it Clarke and his collaborators explain in great detail how they have managed to adapt the optical photolithography and integration technologies that Intel is currently employing in the manufacture of its most advanced microprocessors. to produce qubits on silicon wafers of 300mm diameter.



A 300mm silicon wafer made using this technology contains 82 cells or cores, all of which together hold more than 10,000 quantum dots.

Furthermore, according to these researchers 95% of nuclei embedded in each wafer are functional, reflecting that they have managed to refine their qubit fabrication technology enough to successfully harness most of the silicon sheet.

The first qubits produced with this technology have been manufactured at Intel’s plant in Hillsboro (Oregon), a factory that has not been forced to modify their photolithographic equipment to start producing quantum bits.

Intel has manufactured these innovative qubits at its plant in Hillsboro, Oregon, using the same technology it uses to produce CMOS chips.

In fact, as I have mentioned in the first paragraphs of this article, what is really interesting is the potential that the application of current photolithographic techniques in large-scale manufacturing of silicon qubits.

In any case, the real protagonists of this innovation are the quantum dots (quantum dots), which are tiny transistor-like devices that we are all familiar with and without which the chips in our devices would not be possible.





In the illustration that we publish above this paragraph we can see the structure of the quantum dots that Intel is managing to manufacture on a large scale, and there is no doubt that this is currently one of the best assets we have to make possible the introduction of many more qubits in future quantum processors.

One last interesting note to conclude: a 300mm silicon wafer made with this technology contains 82 cells or cores, and together all of them agglutinate over 10,000 quantum dots. There is no doubt that this is a very promising milestone that has the potential to give a strong boost to the development of quantum computing.

More information | Nature | Intel