Quantum PCs will jeopardize Bitcoin’s security, but only in ten years’ time

Now that the decline in Bitcoin’s value at the beginning of 2022 seems to have stopped, experts and researchers have returned to analyze the cryptocurrency and make predictions about its future. One of the most particular predictions among those in circulation is that according to which quantum compunters will “break” Bitcoin’s security by 2030.

At present, the security of the Bitcoin network is ensured by a cryptographic algorithm known as SHA-256, which is impossible to decrypt for a “traditional” PC, regardless of its technical characteristics. However, within a decade or so, the arrival of quantum computers could be a real revolution. In particular, researchers from the University of Sussex estimate that quantum computers will become powerful enough to “break” SHA-256.

The news, reported by New Scientist, explains that by 2030 there will be quite powerful quantum PCs any security algorithm currently used on the network to be decrypted. Research from the University of Sussex explains two things: the first is that “breaking” SHA-256 means have full access and modification powers on the Bitcoin blockchainwhich in other words means being able to transfer enormous sums of money from one user to another, obviously free of charge but fraudulent.

the second thing is instead that It takes a limited time to break SHA-256: the blockchain is in fact vulnerable only when transactions are carried out, since it assigns a cryptographic key to the cryptocurrency object of the sale, which however it runs out in a short space of timewhich can be ten minutes, an hour, or a day.

In other words, in order to “pierce” SHA-256 you need a quantum PC capable of decrypt the key assigned to transactions in less than ten minutes: according to scholars, to do this, you need a 1.9 billion Qubit quantum PC. To do this in an hour, however, 317 million Qubits would be needed, while in one day “only” 13 million Qubits would be enough.

At the moment, however, quantum computing is very far from these power thresholds: the most powerful quantum PC in existence, developed by IBM, reaches 127 Qubits at the most: in short, before reaching even 13 million Qubit will still take a long time. Specifically, according to researchers at the University of Sussex, the current state of development of the technology it will take at least ten years to reach a PC with enough Qubit to break SHA-256.

Nevertheless, quantum PCs remain the best option for anyone wishing to decrypt the Bitcoin blockchain, since traditional cracking at the moment just seems like a waste of time. In reality, however, the decryption of SHA-256 will not necessarily be an apocalyptic event for Bitcoinopening access to the blockchain to anyone who wishes: according to the researchers, in fact, “the Bitcoin network could nullify all threats by switching to a quantum-secure encryption method “.