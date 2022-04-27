QuantumScape’s 16-layer solid electrolyte cells withstand 500 charge and discharge cycles – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

The North American startup QuantumScape has updated the progress of the development work of its solid electrolyte batteries during the first quarter of 2022. In his press release he shares some interesting updates, such as the new 16-layer prototype cell that uses the same format as the previous ones with 10 layers. In addition, the company indicates its progress in terms of scaling and production capacity in the next years.

The solid electrolyte batteries they are one of the most promising technologies to achieve much higher energy and power densities than those offered by liquid electrolytes. Among the functional advantages they provide is the high volumetric density encrypted by more than 50% with respect to those of liquid electrolyte with the additional benefit of being much safer, since all risk of fire is avoided. Besides, significantly reduce recharge times, so that in direct current it would mean practically equaling the refueling times of a tank of gasoline. One of the most promising and most solvent companies that are working on this technology is QuantumScape.

QuantumScape duty schedule for solid-state battery cells based on number of layers and charge/discharge cycles.

Founded in 2010 with the goal of developing scalable solid-state batteries for application in electric vehicles, QuantumScape, Headquartered in San Jose, California, it holds nearly 200 patents and patent applications on this technology. It has been backed by Volkswagen since it invested $100 million eight years ago to accelerate the development of solid-state batteries. In fall 2020 it became a public listed company through a SPAC, via reverse merger with Kensington Capital Acquisition.

In December 2020, it announced a “major advance” in its technology by using a ceramic separator, which was key to the success of testing the single-layer prototype cells. After doubling the size of its initial pilot manufacturing line, Quantumscape developed a second prototype cell, this time with 10 layers. In February, the single-layer cell completed 400 consecutive fast charge cycles (15 minutes), cycling from 10% to 80% of its capacity, retaining more than 80% of its initial energy. The company continues to work and announces its progress during the first quarter of 2022.

The most important novelty is the third cell prototype, in this case with 16 layers. In this case, the tests have resulted in its ability to withstand 500 charge and discharge cycles under the same conditions as the previous prototypes, obtaining similar results in terms of loading speed and degradation.

Testing of QuantumScape’s 16-layer solid cells showing their ability to withstand 500 charge and discharge cycles under the same conditions as previous prototypes.

In addition to having more layers, this new cell is the first to use QuantumScape’s proprietary cell architecture, flexible enough to support an anodeless format. The company describes this initial cell as “an encouraging proof of concept” for the flexible formatbut also admits that there is still a lot of work to be done before it can be commercialized.

QuantumScape also updated the status of operations escalation for future production. This program includes an increase in the production of separators, a key objective for 2022 to reach 8,000 units per week. In the last quarter, the average already exceeds 3,700, a very important increase compared to 2,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This increase is due to the upgrade of production tools in its Phase 1 engineering pipeline. The company shared the timing detail of its initial production scale-up strategy consisting of three phases:

Engineering Line Phase 1 : To date, the current core of QuantumScape’s development capabilities (includes R&D, process development, and A-sample shipping to customers in 2022).

: To date, the current core of QuantumScape’s development capabilities (includes R&D, process development, and A-sample shipping to customers in 2022). Engineering Line Phase 2 : Building on Phase 1 capabilities, integrate larger-scale equipment with higher levels of automation, including assembly tooling, ultrasonic welding, and cell testing systems. Includes delivery of A samples with dozens of layers to at least one customer in 2022.

: Building on Phase 1 capabilities, integrate larger-scale equipment with higher levels of automation, including assembly tooling, ultrasonic welding, and cell testing systems. Includes delivery of A samples with dozens of layers to at least one customer in 2022. QS-0 pre-pilot production line: Provides for continuous film production in large ovens including automated cell assembly and handling. This phase includes the production of B samples in 2023, already manufactured through industrial production processes.

In its statement, QuantumScape admits that it will not be possible to simultaneously improve the power and energy of the cells with current chemistries. However, its combined lithium metal and solid electrolyte technology offers potential for improve both characteristics not only simultaneously, but drastically.

The combined lithium metal and solid electrolyte technology offers the potential to simultaneously improve the power and energy of cells dramatically.

QuantumScape claims to have five sampling agreements, three of them manufacturers that are among the top 10 in the automotive industry. Of them one has booked at least 5 MWh capacity of the QS-0 pre-production line. “We have shipped multiple generations of cells to various customers for both automotive and other applications. In the first quarter, our 10-layer cells were successfully tested by one of them and entered the testing phase with a second. These intermediate steps represent concrete progress towards our goal of shipping A-sample cells in 2022,” the statement said.

One such manufacturer has long been known to be porsche, belonging to the Volkswagen Group, one of the first manufacturers to trust QuantumScape with its financing. In its note, the company also gives an account of the status of its financing, information that can be found directly at this link (in English) and that is currently not excessively important since its product is in an early stage of development.

The latest updates to QuantumScape provide evidence that the company continues to scale and improve its solid-state battery technologybeing one of the companies that shows the greatest credibility and solvency of those who work in it.