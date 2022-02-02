QuantumScape’s solid-state batteries withstand 400 ultrafast charge cycles

QuantumScape a young company in which he also believed Volkswagenwho chose her as a partner for the development of solid state batteries. According to the German manufacturer, this technology may be the real secret to the definitive leap in quality to electric cars, and QuantumScape is one of the most promising start-ups.

Development work is proceeding at a rapid pace, and the company has presented data from a recent test, in which it put a first prototype of a solid-state lithium cell under stress. monolayerin pouch format.

The purpose of the test was to measure the qualitative holding of the cell after repeated recharges, at high power and in 15 minutes, from 10% to 80%, values ​​typically indicated by car manufacturers. The cell, specially made in dimensions similar to those commercially usable, was also tested at different temperatures, from 25 to 45 degrees celsius.

The results say that after 400 charging cycles the battery kept “more than 80% of its original capacity“, although QuantumScape doesn’t actually specify how much more. Also according to QS, this amount of cycles would be equivalent to 257,500 km traveled from a high-end electric car. A perhaps somewhat optimistic value, since it predicts that the car always reaches its maximum autonomy, which we know does not happen on several occasions. For this reason, industrially, the achievement of at least 800 cycles is considered a goal. The values ​​obtained by QuantumScape are however encouraging and Volkswagen’s drive will play an important role.





