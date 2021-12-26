Quarantine after a contact with a positive, how many days it lasts and what changes between vaccinated and no vax

We have seen, and perhaps even done, mileage lines to be able to swab in view of the festive dinners. After the latest restrictions that the Council of Ministers has imposed on Italians following the control room with the holiday decree, the discos have closed, the bars can be entered (even to consume at the counter) only with Super Green Pass as well as in restaurants but dinners at home are safe. And the Italians stormed pharmacies and drive-ins in order to have the result of a swab and to be able to live the holidays in serenity. Certain of not having Covid, the risk that remains is to get infected during the holidays. And if this happens what should we do? There are so many questions we keep asking ourselves. Meanwhile, we remind you that by contact we mean when you are exposed to a positive Covid case (or presumed as such) starting from 48 hours before the onset of symptoms up to 14 days after or until the time of diagnosis and case isolation. And the important distinction is also between close contact and low-risk contact.

Covid, who are the “close contacts” and “low risk”

“Close contacts” (high-risk exposure) include probable or confirmed cases of people living in the same home as a Covid case, of people who have had direct physical contact (for example a handshake) or unprotected with the secretions of a Covid case (for example drying someone’s tears), those who have had direct contact with a Covid case at a distance of less than 2 meters and at least 15 minutes, people who have been in an enclosed environment ( e.g. classroom, meeting room, hospital waiting room) with a case in the absence of adequate protective equipment. But even healthcare workers are considered a close contact or travelers sitting next to a positive.

By low-risk contact, on the other hand, we mean a person who has had one or more of the following exposures: a person who has had direct contact with a Covid-19 case at a distance of less than 2 meters but for less than 15 minutes; who has been in an enclosed environment (e.g. classroom, meeting room, hospital waiting room) or who has traveled with a Covid case for less than 15 minutes; a healthcare worker or other person who provides direct assistance to a Covid case or laboratory staff involved in the handling of samples from a Covid case, with a recommended Dpi; all passengers and crew of a flight in which a Covid case was present, with the exception of passengers seated within two seats in any direction with respect to the Covid case, travel companions and personnel assigned to the section of the plane / train where the index case was sitting which are in fact classified as high risk contacts.

The quarantine, the rules

Vaccinated

But now let’s see the rules for quarantine. The legislation makes an important distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated. If the close contact has been vaccinated for at least 14 days with a full course, he must do a mandatory 7-day quarantine from the last contact and then get a swab. If the result of the swab is negative, you are free to leave the house and return to live in the community, while if you cannot or do not want to do the swab, the obligation to quarantine is in force for 14 days from the last contact. After these days you can freely leave the house even without the negative result of a swab. Therefore, according to current regulations, close contacts in a confirmed Covid-19 case “must alert their doctor, who will notify or provide all the information to contact the Prevention Department of the ASL or Ats competent for the territory that will arrange quarantine and surveillance “. Instead if you are asymptomatic “Asymptomatic contacts with low risk of COVID-19 cases, if they have completed the vaccination cycle for at least 14 days, must not be subjected to quarantine, – this is stated in the Faq of the Ministry of Health – but must continue to maintain the common hygiene measures -sanitary facilities provided to contain the spread of the virus, such as wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, frequently sanitizing hands, following good respiratory hygiene practices, etc.“.

Not vaccinated

There are several numbers for those who have not completed (or even started) the vaccination cycle. The tight contract will have to stay at home for at least 10 days from the last day he met the positive person at Covid. At the end of this period he will have to undergo a tampon and if he cannot or does not want to, he will have to remain in quarantine for at least 14 days from the last contact before returning to the daily routine. In no case, not even with a swab with negative results, it is possible to finish the quarantine before 7 days for vaccinated and 10 days for unvaccinated (separate school). The situation changes considerably for low-risk contacts who are under no circumstances obliged to quarantine.

But if symptoms appear during the quarantine, what should be done?

Surely if the classic symptoms of Covid appear (loss of taste, headache, cold, cough) a swab will need to be taken: if positive, a swab must be taken three days after the absence of symptoms. If the result is still positive you will have to continue with the isolation, if negative you can return to normal life.

Another question to which the website of the Ministry of Health answers is related to work.

What should I do after quarantine to return to work?

At the end of the quarantine period, if no symptoms have appeared, the person can return to work and the period of absence is covered by the certificate. If during the quarantine period the person develops symptoms, the Department of Public Health, which deals with health surveillance, will carry out the swab for the search for SARS-CoV-2. In the event of a positive outcome, it will be necessary to wait for clinical recovery and perform a molecular test after at least 3 days without symptoms. If the molecular test is negative, the person will be able to return to work, otherwise the isolation will continue.