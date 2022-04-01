Quarantine and swab, what are the rules for positives (vaccinated and not)

Listen to the audio version of the article

Only those who have contracted the virus since April 1 will have to remain isolated at home. In the hypothesis of close contact with a positive case, the self-monitoring regime applies, which means the obligation to wear an Ffp2 mask for 10 days from the last contact, test at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of last contact. The decree law on the termination of the state of emergency designed the new phase of coexistence with Covid while maintaining some provisions. As the provision indicates, “it is forbidden to move from their home or residence to persons subjected to the measure of isolation by provision of the health authority as they test positive for SARS-CoV-2, until recovery is ascertained”.

The mandatory period

For people who have tested positive in the diagnostic test (molecular or antigenic) for SARS-CoV-2, specifies the circular of the Ministry of Health “New ways of managing cases and close contacts in the COVID-19 case” which takes into account the decree law 24 March 2022, the same indications contained in the circular of 30 December 2021 no. 60136 (“Update on quarantine and isolation measures following the global spread of the new VOC variant SARS-CoV-2 Omicron B.1.1.529”). The isolation, that is, remains for a period of 7 days (and not more than 10) for subjects vaccinated with a booster or with a vaccination course completed by less than 120 days.

The exit from isolation

To exit the isolation regime, the positives must be negative in a rapid or molecular antigen test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, also carried out in private centers. In the latter case, the transmission, also electronically, to the territorially competent prevention department of the report, with a negative result, determines the termination of the isolation regime.

Healthcare workers

As for healthcare professionals in particular, they must perform an antigen or molecular test on a daily basis up to the fifth day from the last contact with an infected person.

For infectious disease specialists it is inappropriate to reduce quarantine

“With the spread of Omicron 2 it is unthinkable to reduce the days of quarantine of the positive at Covid. In the vaccinated, the ability to transmit the virus is reduced by 90% after the symptoms disappear, but in an increase in circulation we are witnessing we cannot afford to let those who are still out of the house could be positive “. This is the opinion of Claudio Mastroianni, president of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and full professor of Infectious Diseases at the Sapienza University of Rome, at the time of confirmation of the 7-day quarantine for Covid positives. “If then the epidemic circulation were to change, perhaps in two or three weeks, the decision could also be reviewed – adds Mastroianni – but it is politics and institutions that will have to decide”. While on the situation of pressure in the departments, the president of Simit specifies that “at the moment there is no”. As for the identikit of Covid patients, “the elderly are increasingly frail and immunosuppressed while those who are not vaccinated are more affected by forms of pneumonia due to Sars-CoV-2 infection”.