quarantine and tampons, the rules for returning to Italy

Is it possible to take a holiday outside the borders of the country? In short, you can go abroad for New Year’s and then re-enter Italy? The answer is yes. Even if there are differences, to be able to return home, in Italy, for the compatriots who decide to spend a day outside the Bel Paese. The most marked differences, on returning home, are whether you decide to spend a leisure stay in Europe or outside the Continent. In any case, the Ministry of Health has drawn up 4 lists that strictly govern the arrival in Italy, both of Italians and tourists, which can be consulted on the site made available to travelers.

Differences between countries

The first list, A, includes two states, the Vatican and the Republic of San Marino. “For these countries – reads the website of the Ministry of Health – there is no limitation nor the obligation to declare through the Passenger Locator Form. The certifications of: vaccination or recovery issued by the respective competent health authorities are in all respects equivalent to those Italian and therefore can be used, if necessary, on the Italian territory. These certifications can be exhibited in paper or digital format“.

List C governs the arrival from EU countries. Well, the movements to and from these countries can take place freely for any reason, therefore also for tourism. “The legislation – always appears on the site – provides that upon entering Italy it is mandatory to fill in the Passenger Locator form before departure and present it to anyone in charge of checks“. In addition to this it is necessary to “present the COVID-19 green certification or other equivalent certification in one of the following languages: Italian, English, French, Spanish or German; the Certification must certify one of the following conditions to have completed the prescribed anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination course, or to be cured of COVID-19 (the validity of the certificate of cure is 180 days from the date of the first positive swab). Finally, it is also necessary to carry out “a molecular swab in the 48 hours before entering Italy and whose result is negative, or an antigenic swab in the 24 hours before entering Italy and whose result is negative. Minors under the age of 6 are exempted from taking the pre-departure swab“.

No tampon? 5 day fiduciary isolation

Finally, for those who enter Italy without having presented both the swab and the valid vaccination or recovery certificate at the same time, a 5-day fiduciary isolation is envisaged to be spent in a house indicated in the Passenger Locator Form and finally undergo at the end of the isolation to an additional molecular or antigenic buffer. These are the countries indicated in list C: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark (including the Faroe Islands and Greenland), Estonia, Finland, France (including Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Réunion, Mayotte and excluding other territories located outside the European continent), Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands (excluding territories located outside the European continent), Poland, Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira), the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (including territories on the African continent), Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Andorra and the Principality of Monaco.

List D

As regards the countries included in List D (Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Japan, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru ‘, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, including Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and British bases on the island of Cyprus and excluding territories outside the European continent, Republic of Korea, United States of America, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Taiwan, Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao) it is necessary to comply with the following obligations for entry into Italy: fill in the Passenger Locator Form – Digital localization form – before entering Italy. Undergo a molecular swab carried out in the 72 hours before entering Italy and the result of which is negative; or to an antigen test in the 24 hours before entering Italy whose result is negative.

In the case of entries from the UK and Northern Ireland and from the islands, the molecular swab must be done within 48 hours prior to entry into Italy. And again: present the COVID-19 green certification, or equivalent certificate, which certifies the completion of the vaccination cycle, at the same time to the carrier at the time of boarding and to anyone appointed to carry out the checks. Persons who have stayed or passed through, in the fourteen days prior to entering the national territory, in Canada, Japan and the United States of America, can also exhibit the COVID-19 green certification of successful recovery or the certification issued by the authorities competent health authorities certifying the cure. These certifications can be exhibited in digital or paper format. 5-day fiduciary isolation is provided for those who do not present a swab and certification of vaccination. In this case you will have to reach the place where you will have to do the mini quarantine, to be indicated in the Passenger Locator Form, with a private vehicle and then undergo a swab.

The countries of Africa

The most stringent restrictions apply to travelers coming from the countries included in List E: South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini. “Entry into Italy from these countries – reads the website of the Ministry of Health – does not require any authorization from the Ministry of Health but is allowed only for specific reasons: work, health, study, absolute urgency, return to your own domicile, home or residence“. Italians can return but must carry out a molecular swab in the 72 hours prior to entry and then carry out the 10-day quarantine.