Quarantine, do not worry: Ami Assistance saves the trip

Ami Assistance relaunch the guarantee Freeze for Quarantine or Lockdown included in the individual policy Amieasy and in all collective products for agencies that sell trips of their own organization (Amitour) and for tour operators (Amitravel).

With the Omicron variant it was necessary to reorganize and, in fact, the guarantee is designed to protect the clients of the agencies and to the customers in the event that positive for Covid-19 during the trip and before their return to the Italian territory.

With Freeze for Quarantine or Lockdown coverage, the insured can count on reimbursement of any essential costs for food and hotel accommodation, as well as the cost of purchasing the tickets needed to return to Italy.

Not only that: in the event that the traveler is in transit in a country subject to restrictions on the free movement of persons, the guarantee would ensure re-routings essential and indispensable, such as missed and unused flights, and the reimbursement of costs incurred during the stay in the destination location subject to administrative detention.

«We wanted to relaunch the Freeze for Quarantine and Lockdown coverage present in all our travel policies without applying any type of modification or restriction. This is a decision that, while exposing us to possible risks, was taken to ensure maximum support for travelers in this period of uncertainty and at the same time to continue to offer travel agencies and tour operators an important competitive advantage, “he said Gualtiero Ventura, president of Ami Assistance.