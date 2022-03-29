Quarantine for the positives, divided experts





With the first of April the restrictions for the pandemic are reduced, but the quarantine for the positives remains for seven days – Ansa

There are still many questions posed by the ordinary management of the Covid-19 pandemic, which will begin on Friday 1 April after the expiry of the state of emergency. One of these is maintaining quarantine for 7 days for those who test positive for Sars-CoV-2. The trend of cases has remained fairly stable over the last 7 days, according to the findings of the Gimbe Foundation, but there is debate about the reduction of the use of the Green pass. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has received the approval of new monoclonal drugs, to be administered to immunocompromised patients who develop poor antibody response to the vaccine. And an Argentine study positively “re-evaluates” the viral vector vaccines of China and Russia, Sinopharm and Sputnik.

«We are in a plateau of new daily cases of contagion – observes Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation -, which have stabilized for about seven days at around 70-71 thousand. Probably this is the prelude to a descent of the curve ». According to epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco (University of Salento) we are witnessing «a second wave of Omicron, milder than the first. We can therefore manage it well with ordinary means. And among these is the isolation of the positives. The maintenance of the 7-day quarantine for positives is more than acceptable ». It prefigures «a peak during the Easter holidays» Fabrizio I pray (University of Milan), “but at the end of May things should improve”. Convinced that “there is less attention to the diagnosis of Covid” is Massimo Andreoni (Polyclinic Tor Vergata in Rome), but believes that “seven days of isolation may be enough”. He complains that the world goes “in no particular order” to Maria Rita Gismondo (Sacco Hospital in Milan): i Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Americans ask for 5, in the various European countries there are other intervals, but the 7 days confirmed in Italy are “a good precautionary time interval”, he concludes. Contrary to some rules (too bureaucratic) is Matteo Bassetti (San Martino hospital in Genoa), which advocates greater reliance on personal self-control. the 7 days of quarantine are “a gut decision that has no foundation – objects Bassetti -, an equal measure for all” a priori: “The return to the community after the positivity must occur after a negative swab and this can happen even after two days of isolation “. But the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), through the president Claudio Mastroianni, reiterates that «with the diffusion of Omicron 2 it is unthinkable to reduce the days of quarantine of the positives». The abolition of the reinforced Green pass in some circumstances “was a mistake” comments the infectious disease specialist Massimo Gauls (formerly at the Sacco hospital in Milan): “So the no vaxes won and we reduced the incentive for vaccination.” Mauro is also opposed to abolishing the Green pass Minelli (Foundation for personalized medicine), which refers to the need to be vaccinated. And the Gimbe Foundation raises the alarm on the very low coverage of the fourth doses: just under 7% for the 800 thousand immunocompromised (albeit with great differences between the Regions).

AstraZeneca announces that the European Union has authorized the marketing (after the favorable opinion of the EMA) of the combination of long-acting monoclonal antibodies tixagevimab and cilgavimab (authorized in Italy for emergency use on 26 January). Drugs provide preventative protection against Covid-19 for people over12 who have not obtained adequate immunization from the vaccine. In the EU there are about 3 million: people either immunocompromised or treated with immunosuppressive drugs.

Matter of debate is a study promoted by the Ministry of Health of Argentina, and published in Lancet, which compared vaccines administered to 1.2 million people: Sputnik V (687 thousand), AstraZeneca (358 thousand) and Sinopharm (237 thousand). From the research, while the Gamma, Lambda and Alfa variants circulated in the country, it emerges that “in people aged 60 and over, vaccination with Sputnik, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm was effective in preventing infection and death”.