Quarantine in Shanghai: 24-hour electricity and cold showers

Beibei sleeps alongside thousands of strangers on cots lined up under the high ceilings of an exhibition center. The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower.

Beibei and her husband were ordered to enter the huge National Exhibition and Convention Center last Tuesday, after spending 10 days isolated at home due to a positive coronavirus test. Her two-year-old daughter, who tested negative, stayed with her grandfather, while her nanny was also quarantined.

The 50,000-bed convention center is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people like Beibei, who test positive but have no symptoms. It is part of official efforts to contain the largest coronavirus outbreak in China since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

Inmates at the center show “no obvious symptoms,” Beibei, who asked to be identified only by name, said in a video interview with The Associated Press.

“There are people who cough,” he said. “But I have no idea if they have laryngitis or omicron.”

The confinement of Shanghai, which confined the majority of its 25 million inhabitants to their homes, is testing the patience of the population, increasingly fed up with China’s zero COVID policy, which aims to isolate all cases.

“At first people were scared and panicked,” Beibei said. “But with the daily numbers coming out, people have started to accept that this particular virus is not that horrible.”

Beibei was told he could leave on Monday after two negative tests at the convention center.

Most businesses in the city have been closed since March 28. That caused complaints of lack of food and great economic losses.

Anyone who tests positive but has few or no symptoms must spend a week in a quarantine center. Beibei explained that he had a stuffy nose and briefly lost taste and smell, but those symptoms disappeared within a few days.

The government reported 23,460 new cases on the Chinese mainland on Monday, of which only 2,742 had symptoms. Shanghai accounted for 95% of the total, or 22,251 cases, including 2,420 with symptoms.

The city has reported more than 300,000 cases since the end of March. Shanghai began easing restrictions last week, although a health official warned that the city did not have its outbreak under control.

Inmates at the convention center are checked twice a day for fevers and instructed to record their health data on their cell phones, according to Beibei.

Most spend their time reading, dancing, taking distance classes or watching videos on their cell phones.

The 4.7 million square foot (420,000 square meter) exhibition center is known primarily for hosting the world’s largest auto show. Other quarantine centers are in facilities like temporary prefabricated buildings.

Residents at other centers have complained of roof leaks, insufficient food and delays in receiving medical treatment.

“We haven’t found a place with a hot shower,” Beibei said. “The lights are on all night and it’s hard to sleep.”

Video from another compound seen by the AP showed beds and floors wet from a leak in the roof of a prefabricated building.

“The bathrooms are not very clean” at the exhibition center, Bebei said. “So many people use them, and the cleaners or volunteers can’t keep up.”