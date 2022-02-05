Quarantine is reduced to 5 days for unvaccinated – Health

The quarantine for people who have not been vaccinated (or who have only been on the primary vaccination course for more than 120 days) who have come into close contact with a positive person has been extended from ten to five days. This is what a circular from the Ministry of Health provides, which updates the quarantine and self-monitoring measures for close contacts. According to the provision, which still applies to people who do not show symptoms, the termination of the quarantine is conditional on the negative outcome of a final rapid or molecular test. Furthermore, it is mandatory to wear Ffp2 also for the following 5 days.

The five-day quarantine measure in cases of close (high-risk) contacts with positives, as stated in the circular, applies to “asymptomatic subjects who are not vaccinated or who have not completed the primary vaccination course (ie have received only one dose of vaccine of the two planned) or who have completed the primary vaccination course for less than 14 days “and” to asymptomatic subjects who have completed the primary vaccination course or who have recovered from a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection for more than 120 days without have received the booster dose “. There are different provisions for those who have full vaccination coverage and have also done the booster dose or have recovered in the last 120 days, for which it is only available in these cases, as was already provided for in a previous circular dated 31 December last year. self-surveillance for five days and the obligation to wear the Fffp2 mask for a total of ten days. If no symptoms have emerged, a negative swab is not needed at the exit, as the decree at the end of December already provided. “For asymptomatic close contacts who – reads the circular – have received the booster dose, or have completed the primary vaccination course in the previous 120 days, or have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection in the previous 120 days, or have recovered after completion of the primary cycle, quarantine is not envisaged and the self-monitoring measure lasting 5 days is applied. A rapid or molecular antigen test is planned for the detection of Sars-Cov-2 at the first onset of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last close contact with subjects confirmed positive for Covid 19. It is mandatory to wear respiratory protection devices of type Ffp2 for at least 10 days from the last exposure to chance “.