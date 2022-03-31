Quarantine not respected in Juve-Napoli: De Laurentiis referred

The president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis, the health manager Raffaele Canonico and the club Neapolitan have been referred by the prosecutor of the Football Association “ for allowing Lobotka, Rrahmani and Zielinski to have participated in the Juventus-Napoli match despite the home quarantine ordered by the ASL“. The facts refer to the match played at the Allianz Stadium last January 6, with some cases of positivity at Covid in Luciano Spalletti’s team group: there were numerous controversies around the patron of the Campania club, who would have authorized the violation of the isolation of the three players who took the field in Turin and the match ended 1-1.

De Laurentiis referred: the press release from the FIGC

“The Federal Prosecutor, following the outcome of the investigation carried out in the disciplinary session, referred the president of Naples Aurelio De Laurentiis and the health manager of the club Raffaele Canonico to the Federal National Court of the Disciplinary Section. for failing to enforce or in any case for failing to monitor compliance with the rules on health checksand in particular for having allowed or, in any case, not having prevented the players Stanislav Lobotka, Amir Rrhamani and Piotr Zielinski from leaving Naples for Turin by plane on January 5th, together with the rest of the ‘team group’, and to participate on 6 January in the match valid for the Serie A Juventus-Napoli championship, despite the three aforementioned players having been subjected to home quarantine until 9 January, as ordered by the ASL Napoli 2-NORD, with a note, having to object ‘Measures to be adopted for positive TNF of some members of the SSC Napoli Squad Group’, communicated on 5 January at 17.01. The company was referred to answer by way of direct responsibility for the violation of art. 6, paragraph 1, of the current CGS, for the behavior put in place by the president Aurelio De Laurentiis and by way of objective responsibility for the violation of art. 6, paragraph 2, of the current CGS, for the behavior put in place by the health care manager Raffaele Canonico“, reads the statement from the Italian Football Federation.