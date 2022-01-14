Quarantine, tampons and asymptomatic: this is how the emergency rules change. But there are those who say no

Distinguish between symptomatic and asymptomatic positives in the count of infections and hospitalizations. Reduce the duration of the quarantine for those who are well. Discard the swab test for the end of isolation. The Coronavirus emergency bulletin revolution is based on three well-defined points and the Regions are asking for it. And the stop of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità arrived yesterday does not stop the requests, so much so that the Draghi government is ready to find a point of mediation. That could be to distinguish in the daily count between asymptomatic and non-asymptomatic positives and between hospitalized for Covid-19 or otherwise. However, maintaining the overall calculation until the end of the pandemic.

The meeting of the Cts

In the meantime, a meeting of the Technical Scientific Committee is scheduled for this morning. Even if the document with which the Local Authorities will ask for the reform of the bulletin is not yet ready, the executive experts will begin to give an initial evaluation of the proposals. Which will not necessarily be unanimous, given that there are many divisions within. Witnessed by the conflicting opinions that emerged in the interviews of these days. There is a lot at stake, however. For example the passage in the orange or red zone. Eight regions are at risk between 17 and 24 January. Even according to independent monitors like Gimbe’s. For this reason, the most controversial point among the requests is to remove the positive patients who are not in hospital for the complications deriving from the Coronavirus from the total account.

A technical change, the governors called it. But that would definitely turn off the traffic light of restrictions, he explains today The print. Because by cutting what is estimated to be 30% of “Covid not Covid”, no region would pass into the orange zone anymore. Indeed, adds the newspaper, many would return to the white band. And this despite the fact that at this moment 27.1% of medical departments are occupied by Covid patients, who, even if asymptomatic and hospitalized for other reasons, must be isolated from others, putting hospitals under stress. Otherwise, explained the councilor for Health of the Lazio Region Alessio D’Amato, “continuing at this rate between positives in quarantine and healed who are unable to have the Green Pass reactivated because the system is going haywire in mid-February, the country collapses . We must simplify, first of all by removing quarantines and tampons for those who have taken the third dose ».

The three proposals of the Regions

The stop has already come from the Higher Institute of Health: “The definition of the surveillance cases must contain the positives and not just the cases with more indicative symptoms”, otherwise “we will not check the virus”. On the other hand, in the European map of the contagion drawn up by the ECDC, Italy is now all in dark red. The control room that will meet in the next few hours will decide on the color changes but some regions could be saved with the last minute increase in beds. There are three proposals on the government table:

no isolation for those who have the third dose of vaccine and are positive in the swab test;

those who are positive but asymptomatic and have the third dose can exit at the end of a 7-day quarantine;

define the infections by distinguishing between asymptomatic and symptomatic and the occupation of beds between Covid and non-Covid patients.

Republic today says that some Regions estimate that the infected people who have no problems (not even sore throats and pains that make them “pauci-symptomatic”) are also 60-70% of the total of positives. But, adds the newspaper, it is not possible to have a more precise figure (a South African study estimates 27%), even if it is clear that compared to previous waves, things have changed. If the symptomatic were no longer counted, the cases, according to a conservative estimate, would be at least halved: those of yesterday, instead of 184,615, would be about 92,000.

“Hypocritical strategy for consensus”

However, there are those who do not agree at all. The microbiologist Andrea Crisanti in an interview with The print he explains it: «Draghi wants to do like Boris Johnson without saying it. And the presidents of the Region try not to fall victim to the blame for infections, hospitalizations and deaths to avoid closing down and not losing consensus ». For Crisanti, “the truth is that the Regions are doing everything to avoid becoming red after the government has not closed restaurants and meeting places in time. At this point letting go is an understandable strategy, but admit it clearly. Instead the government pretends nothing has happened. At least Johnson puts his face on it while he runs the virus with a price to pay of 15 thousand deaths in order to achieve herd immunity. And he almost did it ».

But “the price of lives will be similar. After all, the Green Pass is not a public health measure, but only a boost to vaccination. The concept also conveyed by the premier that the certificate guarantees safe environments is not true. And it is a subject to which the various No vax and No pass attach themselves ». Even the ISS yesterday explained that the solution would bring further problems. Covid-19 “gives a variegated and evolving symptomatology also due to the appearance of new viral variants that interact in a different way with our organism”. And this “makes it very difficult to clinically recognize a symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection in the absence of laboratory confirmation.” Furthermore, in many cases, especially among the unvaccinated, the infection “proceeds asymptomatically”. Therefore, “not monitoring these cases would limit the ability to identify emerging variables” and “would not make it possible to monitor the progress of the virus circulation”.

