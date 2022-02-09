Quarantines at school, for the return swabs the referral is no longer needed: here’s how to do it – Chronicle

TRENTO. The Health Authority of Trento announces that to make swabs at the end of the school quarantine, the doctor’s referrals will no longer be needed. A certificate of suspension from school or a certificate of fiduciary isolation must be presented at the pharmacy

«To book the end of school quarantine swab – says a note – it is no longer necessary to have a referral from your doctor or pediatrician. In fact, the online CUP allows you to book the quick antigenic swab without a prescription in one of the pharmacies affiliated with the Provincial Health Services Agency. When the swab is performed in the chosen pharmacy, the school suspension certificate issued by the school or the certificate of quarantine / trustee isolation of the class issued by the Apss Prevention Department must be presented “.

To reserve the end of school quarantine pad as close contact just log into the CUP online (https://cup.apss.tn.it/#/main/home) with the health card of the person concerned and click on SCHOOL PAD RESERVATION QUARANTINE EXIT (after checking the self-declaration of possession of the certificate of fiduciary isolation of the section or of the certificate of suspension of teaching activities in the presence of the class).

Let’s remember the new rules of school suspension / quarantine defined by the ordinance of the President of the Autonomous Province of Trento n. 88 of 6 February 2022.

Nurseries and kindergartens

Up to four positive cases in the same section / group (including educators and teachers) the activities continue in presence with FFP2 mask for educators and teachers for ten days (from the last case). It is mandatory to carry out a test (rapid or molecular antigen) at the first appearance of symptoms. From five positive cases within five days, face-to-face activities are suspended for five days (from the day following the last day of presence of the last positive case). Only positive cases that have attended school in the three days prior to the day of the positive swab are considered. For readmission to school on day 6, a negative antigenic or molecular swab must be presented. Without a buffer, the return can take place on the fifteenth day (as defined by the Apss certificate of fiduciary isolation).

Primary School

Up to four cases of positivity in the same class, teaching activities continue in presence with FFP2 mask for teachers and pupils over six years old for ten days (from the last case). It is mandatory to carry out a test (rapid or molecular antigen) at the first appearance of symptoms. Starting from five positive cases within five days, face-to-face activities are suspended and distance learning is activated for five days (from the day following the last day of presence of the last positive case). Only positive cases that have attended school in the three days prior to the day of the positive swab are considered. For readmission to school on day 6, a negative antigenic or molecular swab must be presented. Without a buffer, the return can take place on the fifteenth day (as defined by the Apss certificate of fiduciary isolation).

First and second grade secondary school

Up to two cases of positivity, teaching activities continue in presence with the use of the FFP2 mask for ten days by teachers and students. With three or more positive cases within five days (in which the positives attended school in the three days preceding the positivity), students who completed the primary vaccination course less than 120 days, who recovered less than for 120 days or who have received the third “booster” dose, continue the didactic activity in presence with the FFP2 mask for ten days; for all the others, face-to-face teaching activities are suspended and integrated digital teaching is activated for five days. For readmission to school on the sixth day, a negative swab must be presented.

Beyond the school context, we also remind you that the circular of the Ministry of Health of 4 February reduced the quarantine from ten to five days for close contacts (cohabiting and non-cohabiting) not vaccinated, who have not completed the primary vaccination cycle or that have completed it less than 14 days ago. Even those who have completed the primary vaccination course or have been cured for more than 120 days are always subject to five days of quarantine from the last contact with the positive. The five-day quarantine always ends with a negative swab. If symptoms occur during the quarantine it is recommended that a test be performed immediately.

For close contacts (cohabiting and non-cohabiting) who:

have received the third “booster” dose

have completed the primary vaccination course within the previous 120 days

healed within the previous 120 days

are healed after completion of the primary course

there is no quarantine and a period of five-day self-surveillance (mandatory FFP2 mask for ten days). In case of symptoms, a swab should be done (possibly repeated after five days).