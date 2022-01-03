Quarrel between Sylvester Stallone and Steven Seagal. Here’s why

When Sylvester Stallone slammed Steven Seagal into a wall! Action movie star Steven Seagal has been described multiple times as a difficult celebrity to work with, due to his particular attitude that would have angered many colleagues. This was the case with Rocky star Sylvester Stallone when he teamed up with Seagal. here is the because from the quarrel between the two most famous characters of the eighties!

According to USA Today, Seagal has left a bad impression on many colleagues who have collaborated with him. Actor John Leguizamo also recounted a moment in which he had the misfortune to work with Seagal:

“We start rehearsing and he walked in and said, ‘I’m in charge. What I say is law ‘. So I thought: who talks like that? Who comes to the tests and says this? “

Leguizamo once recalled:

“So I started laughing and he slammed me with an aikido elbow against a brick wall and knocked all the air out of me. I fell to the ground, and all I could say was, ‘Why? How come?’ I really meant he runs badly and has no hair, but I was scared. [Ride.]”

Because Sylvester Stallone slammed Steven Seagal into a wall during an argument

Steven Seagal’s films are known for their action scenes. But as reported by Contact Music, Seagal didn’t like working alongside other action movie heroes. Despite starring mostly in action films, she told Stallone, who didn’t take his words too well.

Sylvester Stallone said:

“Steven Seagal said he, ‘He didn’t want to associate himself with that kind of element,’ was referring to me. So I hit him against a wall ”.

Stallone attributes the cause of that gesture to high adrenaline.

“At the time, our testosterone was booming. He was full of his height [Steven è di 6 piedi e 3 pollici, Stallone è di 5 piedi e 10 pollici] and I was full of… myself. But we made peace. He can be very convincing ”.

In short, according to Stallone’s story, when it came time to fight, Seagal would have run away.

In response to fans Sylvester Stallone recalled the quarrel between Jean-Claude Van Damme and Steven Seagal

When Steven Seagal ran away from Jean-Claude Van Damme

“But I remember once, at my house in Miami, I think it was in ’96 or ’97, Van Damme was there with Seagal, Willis, Schwarzenegger, Shaquille O’Neal, Don Johnson and Madonna. Van Damme was tired of Seagal saying he could kick him and walked up to him and offered him a chance to get out so he could mop the floor with him, or should I say mop the yard with him. Seagal made up an excuse and left. His destination was an Ocean Drive nightclub in Miami. “

But things didn’t end there. Stallone claimed that Van Damme ended up chasing Seagal even after he left.

“Van Damme, who was completely furious, tracked him down and offered him a fight again, and again Seagal disappeared like a normal Houdini. Who would win? I have to say I think Van Damme was just too strong and Seagal didn’t want to confront him. This is just my opinion “

