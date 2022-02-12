Quarrel over low grades at school, a 15-year-old kills his parents and little brother. The tragedy in Spain: for 3 days hiding with corpses in the house

For four days he tried to keep what he had done a secret, but the 15-year-old young man from Elche in the province of Alicante in southeastern Spain, who killed his parents and his 10-year-old brother last Tuesday, is not there. made it over and confessed. With a shotgun he shot his family while spending three long days at home with the corpses. A terrible picture on which the National Police is still investigating, still not having a clear vision of the reasons that led the young man to the extermination of his family. Among the main hypotheses for the triple crime is that of the problems related to academic performance boy’s. A delicate issue on which the teenager had had various discussions with his parents. In addition to the low grades in school, one of the possible reasons for tension may also have been that of the 15-year-old’s limited participation in the household or agricultural work that his family carried out. In a first reconstruction made by the investigators, the murderous rampage may have been unleashed following a violent quarrel with his mother, who had decided to punish the boy by cutting the internet connection cables.

“Where are your parents?”

According to the sources of the investigations in El Pais, the discovery of the crime would have started from the question that a neighbor would have asked the boy in a completely casual way. Crossing the 15-year-old, the woman would have asked him about her parents and received a strange reply: “I haven’t seen them for a long time.” To then continue with the tragic revelation: “I killed them a few days ago.” At that point the neighbors took care to immediately alert a direct relative of the deceased couple who rushed to the chalet located in the Algoda neighborhood, rural area of ​​Campo de Elche, calling the Local and National Police. Arriving at the scene, the police arrested the young man who at that point confessed to the crime again. Investigators report “an unusual coldness, without the expression of remorse”.

